The NFL Draft is an opportunity for every team to make improvements to its roster. However, not all opportunities are created equally. Using the draft pick value chart created by SportsLine's RJ White and ascribing a point value to each selection, CBS Sports added those totals together for each team, then ranked them.

It should come as no surprise that there is a higher point value associated with the earliest picks and, therefore, the rankings skew in that direction very early. One way to think about this exercise is that a team's ranking by points value should be equal or close to their position in the first round. For example, the Pittsburgh Steelers pick No. 21 overall, so their points value ranking should, in theory, reflect that position.

Onto the list ...

Bottom tier

32. Denver Broncos (136.02 points)

Denver traded its first-round pick to Miami recently in exchange for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle; a third-round pick and a swap of fourth-round picks was also part of the package.

31. Green Bay Packers (179.1 points)

Green Bay traded its first-round pick as part of the trade for Micah Parsons. The Packers have each of their other picks, as well as a seventh-round compensatory selection. Those picks are toward the end of each round so they carry less value.

30. Atlanta Falcons (184.23 points)

Atlanta surrendered its 2026 first-round pick in order to select Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. last year. The Falcons have made some other inconsequential moves, like acquiring safety Sydney Brown.

They are one of two teams with five selections; the second-lowest total in the league.

29. Indianapolis Colts (202.43 points)

Indianapolis traded its first-round pick at the deadline to acquire cornerback Sauce Gardner. The Colts possess the rights to each of their own selections in Rounds 2-5. The trade of Michael Pittman Jr. barely impacted the draft outlook.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (250.58 points)

Jacksonville is without a first-round pick, but does have four selections the first two days of the draft; thanks to last year's draft day trade with the Lions. The Jaguars moved up from No. 5 last year.

Jacksonville has 11 total selections, which is tied for the second-most in the draft.

27. Buffalo Bills (273.84 points)

Buffalo is the lowest ranked team still in possession of its own first-round pick, but did send a second-round pick to Chicago in exchange for DJ Moore.

26. Seattle Seahawks (282.22 points)

Seattle has each of its own picks in the first three rounds, but did send fourth and fifth-round picks to New Orleans in exchange for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

The Seahawks have the fewest picks (4) currently.

25. San Francisco 49ers (334 points)

With the exception of a third-round pick sent to San Francisco in exchange for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, the 49ers have each of their own picks in the first four rounds, plus three fourth-round compensatory selections.

24. New England Patriots (339.44 points)

The Patriots rank low because they were the runner-up in the Super Bowl. The team has each of its own picks through the fifth round, as well as an additional fourth-round pick. Multiple deals involving late-round picks were made for players, such as Keion White, Josh Uche, Kyle Dugger and Davon Godchaux.

The Patriots are one of four teams with 11 total selections; second-most only to Pittsburgh (12).

23. Los Angeles Chargers (373.75 points)

Los Angeles has one pick in each round with the exception of the fifth and seventh. The former was sent to Baltimore in exchange for edge rusher Odafe Oweh. The seventh-round pick is now in the possession of the Dolphins after exchanging hands in two other trades.

The Chargers are the other team with five picks currently; the second-lowest total.

Middle tier

22. Detroit Lions (423.69 points)

21. Carolina Panthers (429.28 points)

20. Chicago Bears (430.67 points)

19. Los Angeles Rams (440.45 points)

18. Minnesota Vikings (455.58 points)

17. Philadelphia Eagles (460.42 points)

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (492.6 points)

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (499.72 points)

14. Houston Texans (525.3 points)

13. Baltimore Ravens (527.07 points)

12. Washington Commanders (527.98 points)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (596.92 points)

Top tier

10. Dallas Cowboys (647.16 points)

Dallas has been moving first-round picks around like a shell game. After trading Parsons for two first-round picks, the Cowboys sent one of those to the Jets in exchange for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Although the team traded a third-round pick to the Steelers for wide receiver George Pickens, Dallas recouped a third-round pick in the trade of Odighizuwa. The Cowboys are without a second-round pick from the Williams trade.

Dallas is the lowest of the five teams with two first-round picks.

9. New Orleans Saints (652.01 points)

New Orleans has its own picks in each of the first three rounds. The Saints traded their own fourth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for wide receiver Devaughn Vele, then received another in exchange for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

8. New York Giants (717.19 points)

New York sent a third-round pick to Houston as part of the trade up for quarterback Jaxson Dart in 2025. The Giants have each of their other picks in the first five rounds, as well as three sixth-round picks.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (815.9 points)

The Chiefs have Nos. 9 and 29 overall in Round 1. They have at least one pick in every round, except for the seventh. Kansas City has not picked as high as No. 9 overall since taking offensive tackle Eric Fisher No. 1 overall in 2013.

6. Miami Dolphins (853.69 points)

Miami has seven picks in the top 100, including Nos. 11 and 30 in the first round. Four of its 11 total selections are in the third round. The Dolphins have a ton of needs on the roster so it is imperative this class produces.

5. Tennessee Titans (865.44 points)

Tennessee has each of its first four picks, including No. 4 overall. The Titans drafted quarterback Cam Ward No. 1 overall last year.

4. Arizona Cardinals (934.21 points)

The Cardinals have one pick in each round, including the No. 3 overall selection.

3. Cleveland Browns (937.64 points)

Cleveland has nine picks in this year's draft, beginning with No. 6 overall. The Browns also hold the rights to the No. 24 overall selection, stemming from a draft day trade with the Jaguars last year.

2. Las Vegas Raiders (1,197.62 points)

Las Vegas' No. 1 overall selection is the most valuable pick at 900+ points. The Raiders hold the rights to their second-, third- and fourth-round selections, in addition to two other fourth-round picks.

The Raiders have the sixth-most selections (10).

1. New York Jets (1,381.92 points)

The five lowest ranked teams were the teams without a first-round pick. It would stand to reason that the five highest ranked teams are those with two first-round picks. The Jets are one of those teams.

New York picks No. 2 overall, but was able to leapfrog the Raiders by picking twice more -- Nos. 16 and 33 overall -- before the Raiders make their next selection. The Jets have an additional second-round pick, but traded their third-round pick to the Eagles as part of the Haason Reddick deal.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.