The 2026 NFL season is at the halfway point, Week 9, so that means some of the top players who have dealt with long-term injuries are ready to begin their returns to action.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Micah Parsons' 21-day practice window to return from the torn ACL and torn meniscus is now open. That means Parsons will begin practicing with the Packers for the first time this season, with the goal of returning for the Thanksgiving week game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"He put a lot of effort and work into this. Having him out there will be a big boost for our team," LaFleur said, via ESPN.

LaFleur also indicated Parsons will begin practicing as a limited participant in individual position drills while ramping him up to be full throttle in a couple of weeks.

The New Orleans Saints could also get a key piece of theirs back as well: 2026 eighth overall pick wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. The rookie out of Arizona State dealt with hamstring issues in college, which have delayed his NFL debut. However, New Orleans Football Network reported Tyson will return to practice.

While that is positive news for the Packers and Saints, many injury situations aren't as optimistic in Week 9.

The Rams got bad news on Jaylen Watson on Wednesday, with the cornerback requiring season-ending shoulder surgery. He missed a game earlier this year after dislocating the shoulder and reaggravated the injury in last week's game against the Chargers.

"That's a big blow ... He's been such a stud for us. He wanted to be able to play through it, but just kind of understanding the totality of it all, it was recommended for him to get that surgery, and he'll be on IR," coach Sean McVay said.

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Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens (+10)

Jaguars: RB Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) QUESTIONABLE

RB Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) QUESTIONABLE Ravens: SAF Jaylinn Hawkins (knee), QB Lamar Jackson (right thumb), QB Tyler Huntley (toe) OUT; RB Adam Randall (neck), CB Nate Wiggins (stinger/illness) QUESTIONABLE

Bhayshul Tuten suffered an ankle injury last week and played through it. He is officially questionable after not practicing all week. Chris Rodriguez would likely see more touches if Tuten is ruled out or limited in any way. DE Travon Walker (rib) is also questionable and was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday after not practicing on Monday.

The Ravens got their starting quarterback Lamar Jackson back last week, but the return was short-lived. Jackson suffered a thumb injury on the first play and was quickly ruled out. Backup Tyler Huntley then suffered a turf toe injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season, per ESPN. Both head to injured reserve. Joe Fagnano, the emergency third quarterback last week who came in after the first two were ruled out, will be at the helm for Baltimore, marking his first NFL start. He was a full participant the last two days of practice after being limited on Monday. Trey Hendrickson was limited on Monday and was a full participant on Tuesday and Wednesday. Adam Randall (neck) and CB Nate Wiggins (stinger/illness) are both questionable.

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons (+3)

The Bengals didn't practice on Wednesday, and the Falcons held a walkthrough, so their injury reports are estimations of practice participation.

On the Bengals side, four players did not participate: DT Jonathan Allen (NIR/Rest), S Kyle Dugger (quad), DE Cedric Johnson (ankle/foot) and CB DJ Turner II (heel). The only other player listed on the report was S Jordan Battle (hamstring), who was estimated as limited.

The Falcons, on the other hand, had only one non-participant: WR Zachariah Branch. Their limited players included LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring), as well as LB Devine Diablo (forearm) and RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), who both missed last week's game. De Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring), WR Beaux Collins (hip) and DE James Pearce Jr. (NIR/other) were all full participants.

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs (-10)

Jets WR Garrett Wilson is in concussion protocol and did not practice, while RB Breece Hall could make a return after missing multiple games. Hall (quad), edge David Bailey (groin), edge Joseph Ossai (ankle) and TE Mason Taylor were all limited in Wednesday's practice, and coach Aaron Glenn said they are "trending in the right direction."

One Chiefs player did not practice on Wednesday: DL Peter Woods (neck). Tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) and WR Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) were both limited. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee), LB Nick Bolton (neck) and LB Drye Tranquill (pectoral) were all full participants. Limited players included CB Mansoor Delane, DT Omarr Norman-Lott and WR Nikko Remigio.

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins (+7)

Safety Kerby Joseph will be out for the Lions, coach Dan Campbell said. Detroit's non-participants for Wednesday's practice were: LB Jack Campbell, who remains in the hospital after suffering a scary injury last week, C Cade Mays (ankle), CB D.J. Reed (hip) and EDGE DJ Wonnum (concussion). WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was limited with a rib injury. S Kerby Joseph (knee), LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (toe) and RB Jacob Saylors (neck) were also limited and CB Rock Ya-Sin (cramps) was the one player listed as a full participant in the estimation of their walkthrough.

The Dolphins had a long injury report this week, with eight players limited, including LS Tucker Addington, RB Kaytron Allen, EDGE Malik Herring, TE Will Kacmarek, EDGE Chop Robinson, DL Zach Sieler, S Michael Taaffe and S Dante Trader Jr.

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders (+5.5)

The Commanders placed RB Jeremy McNichols, DT Daron Payne, and DT Javon Kinlaw on IR, meaning they will miss at least four games each. Quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow) was a full participant. WR Treylon Burks (foot) and WR Stefon Diggs (NIR/rest) were the two Commanders players who did not practice on Wednesday. TE John Bates (shoulder), G Sam Cosmi (knee) and DT Shy Tuttle (shoulder) were all limited. DT Jer'Zhan Newton (pectoral) and TE Colson Yankoff were full participants.

The biggest news is that CB Jaylen Watson needs season-ending shoulder surgery. The Rams opened LB Myles Garrett's 21-day practice window this week and he is on track to practice this week. Garrett suffered a knee injury in the season opener and has not practiced since, but was a limited participant on Wednesday. CB Trent McDuffie came in "feeling better than expected," per coach Sean McVay. McDuffie did not practice, along with LS Joe Cardona, S Kam Curl and TE Colby Parkinson. G Steve Avila, TE Terrance Ferguson, LB Grant Stuard and WR Jordan Whittington were all limited. QB Matthew Stafford appeared on the injury report, but was a full participant.

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers (+2.5)

Wide receiver Pat Bryant was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday and was a full participant. WR Jaylen Waddle (chest) was also a full participant. DL Zach Allen (NIR/rest) and WR Courtland Sutton (NIR/rest) were the team's limited participants. Four players did not practice Wednesday: S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), S Brandon Jones (hamstring), DL Eyioma Uwazurike (shoulder) and CB Kris Abrams-Draine (ankle).

The Panthers' Wednesday injury report is an approximation. Quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) was a full participant. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), LG Damien Lewis (knee), LB Bobby Okereke (foot) and CB Will Lee III (hamstring). Phillips and Lewis both missed last week's game. LB Corey Bullock (quadriceps) and LB Torricelli Simpkins III (ankle) were listed as limited participants. DT Bobby Brown III (hand) and OL Brady Christensen (hamstring).

Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts (+5.5)

The Dallas Cowboys had an extensive number of players who didn't practice on Wednesday: DB Caleb Downs (concussion/ankle), TE Jake Ferguson (ankle), OT Broderick Jones (vet rest day), edge rusher Malachi Lawrence (ankle), S P.J. Locke III (concussion), Von Miller (vet rest day) and WR KaVontae Turpin (ribs). Both Downs and Locke worked off to the side. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Lawrence will be out for multiple weeks, and that Dallas is weighing the possibility of putting him on injured reserve.

Four players were limited: WR George Pickens (limited), TE Luke Schoonmaker (groin), G Tyler Smith (ankle) and LB Dee Winters (calf).

Five Indianapolis Colts didn't practice on Wednesday: WR Keenan Allen (vet rest day), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), TE Andrew Ogletree (knee), CB Justin Walley (knee) and CB Charvarius Ward (vet rest day). Running back Jonathan Taylor (vet rest day) was the only Colt with limited practice participation.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (+3.5)

Two notable Giants players sidelined during Wednesday's practice were OLB Abdul Carter (illness) and RB Cam Skattebo (hamstring). Limited players include: OT Jermaine Eluemunor (calf), LB Malik Harrison (groin), CB Colton Hood (illness), WR Charlie Jones (hand) and OT Andrew Thomas (groin). Tight end Theo Johnson (neck), OT Marcus Mbow (knee) and DL DJ Reader (knee) were all on the report, but able to practice as full participants.

The Eagles' season isn't letting up on the injury front, with another long list this week. Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) and WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who have both missed time this year, were both non-participants. The offense is already without QB Jalen Hurts and without their stars in the run and pass game, their struggles only intensify. LB Jihaad Campbell (hamstring/quad), DB Michael Carter (abdomen), WR Britain Covey (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (hamstring) and WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) were also sidelined for Wednesday's practice. K Jake Elliott (right Ankle), OLB Jonathan Greenard (ankle) and OLB Jalyx Hunt (knee/ankle) were their limited participants. The full participants included: LB Zack Baun (shoulder), T Markel Bell (finger), DT Jordan Davis (thumb), G Landon Dickerson (hip), TE Dallas Goedert (knee), QB Tanner McKee (chest), DB Kenny Moore (glute) and DT Moro Ojomo (neck).

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints (-3)

Browns QB Deshaun Watson has been placed in concussion protocol, and he did not practice on Wednesday. Also sidelined were LB Quincy Williams (hamstring), T Austin Barber (calf) and DT Maliek Collins (elbow). WR Denzel Boston (calf), CB Myles Harden (hamstring), C/G Elgton Jenkins (knee), LB Carson Schwesinger (wrist/ankle) and DE Jared Verse were all limited.

RB Alvin Kamara (NIR/rest) was the only Saints player who did not participate. WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle), RB CJ Donaldson (shoulder/concussion), CB Martin Emerson (shin) and OT Asim Richards (thumb) were all limited. S Justin Reid (concussion), G Cesar Ruiz (knee) and DE Nathan Shepherd (illness) were all full participants.

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers (-10)

The Raiders had a short injury report on Wednesday. CB Darien Porter (groin) was the only Raiders player who was a non-participant, while DT Thomas Booker (ankle), DT Foley Fatukasi (shoulder/elbow) and TE Ian Thomas (ankle) were all limited.

The 49ers have been dealing with significant injuries all season and had some big names on their injury report again this week. DE Nick Bosa (knee/calf) and WR Christian Kirk were limited, while WR Mike Evans (ribs/Achilles), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) did not practice. Evans and Samuel were both sidelined last week. LB Luke Giggord, CB Nate Hobbs, WR Demarcus Robinson, CB Upton Stout and LB Garrett Wallow were all limited. Among those who didn't practice were T Trent Williams and DB Siran Neal.

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers (+4.5)

DeMeco Ryans said Monday he had "no significant update" on RB David Montgomery (groin), who missed two games ahead of the bye. He was one of two Texans who did not practice on Wednesday, joined by S Reed Blankenship (concussion/hand). LB Azeez Al-Shaair 9groin), TE Brevin Jordan (finger/foot) and T Braden Smith (ankle) were the team's limited participants, while T Blake Fisher (thumb) and S Jalen Pitre (shoulder) were full participants.

The Chargers had four players not participate in Wednesday's practice: CB Deane Leonard (concussion), DE Khalil Mack (NIR/rest), WR Brenen Thompson (quad/hamstring) and S Kendall Williamson (calf). Seven players were limited, including TE David Njoku (fibula), G Kayode Awosika (fibula), CB Donte Jackson, CB Rodney Shelley and LB Denzel Perryman. The Chargers are still looking for their first win of the season.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-8.5)

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is out this week after suffering a quad injury in last week's game. Drew Lock will start in his place. The Seahawks did not report any injuries on Wednesday before press time. This article will be updated.

QB Jacoby Brissett, who is finalizing a trade to the Ravens, did not participate in Wednesday's practice. S Budda Baker, C Hjalte Froddolt, G Jon Gaines, RB Bam Knight, G Isaac Seumalo, LB Josh Sweat and T Jayden Williams were all absent as well. G Isaiah Adams, DT Walker Nolen and WR Michael Wilson were all limited, while WR Reggie Virgil was a full participant.

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots (-3)

EDGE Micah Parsons returned to practice as a limited participant after the team opened his 21-day practice window. G Aaron Banks (knee), RB Chris Brooks (ankle), CB Keisean Nixon (groin) and WR Christian Watson were also limited participants. LB Zaire Franklin (shin), G/T Travis Glover (knee) and TE Josh Whyle (concussion) did not participate.

The bad news on WR A.J. Brown continues, as he was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice with an ankle/knee injury that sidelined him last week. DT Christian Barmore (illness) and TE Hunter Henry (foot) were other notable players absent. QB Drake Maye was on the injury report with a right shoulder, but was a full participant. S Kevin Byard III (chest), CB Carlton Davis III (neck), WR Mack Hollins (calf), OLB Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder/knee), OT Morgan Moses (foot) and OL Greg Van Roten were all limited, as the team's injuries continue to pile.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears (-6)

Neither the Buccaneers nor the Bears reported any injuries on Wednesday before press time. This article will be updated.

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings (+3.5)

The Bills and Vikings will release their initial injury reports on Thursday, three days before kickoff on Monday Night Football.