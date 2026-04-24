Night 1 of the NFL Draft always feels like a new beginning. For most teams, they're hoping their first-round draft pick is the next franchise savior, or the missing piece to a Super Bowl. However, not every team gets to enjoy the hope of drafting a first-round pick.

Eight teams did not make a first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Six of them -- the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals -- entered Thursday night without a pick after previous trades.

That group grew during Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, when the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers traded back and out of the first round, leaving eight teams without a selection.

We're here to serve those fanbases, setting the table for the players they could target when they're finally on the clock Friday night. So let's break down each team's top needs and the players who should be in range on Day 2.

2026 NFL Draft essentials

San Francisco 49ers

Day 2 picks: Round 2 (Nos. 33 and pick 58); Round 3 (No. 90)

Top need: Edge rusher

The 49ers' pass rush last season was ... lacking, to say the least. They didn't have Nick Bosa, but finishing last in sack rate and second-to-last in pressure rate isn't going to get it done. Bosa is recovering from a torn ACL, as is last year's first-round pick Mykel Williams, who may be better suited rushing from the interior when healthy.

They need more juice off the edge, especially in a division where the offenses (outside of Arizona) can put up 30 points at the drop of a hat.

Top targets: R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma), Cashius Howell (Texas A&M), Jaishawn Barham (Michigan)

Secondary need: Wide receiver

The 49ers signed Mike Evans this offseason, but he's 32 and coming off a season in which he missed multiple games due to injury. Their WR2, Ricky Pearsall, played in just nine games in his second season because of injury. Behind them, Christian Kirk also has struggled to stay healthy, and a group that includes Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins and Demarcus Robinson doesn't inspire much confidence.

The 49ers need more depth in that room, both in the short term and as the offense begins to age.

Top targets: Denzel Boston (Washington), Chris Bell (Louisville), Germie Bernard (Alabama)

Buffalo Bills

Day 2 picks: Round 2 (No. 35); Round 3 (No. 66)

Top need: Nose tackle

The Bills are changing defenses under new head coach Joe Brady. Jim Leonhard comes over from the Broncos to call the defense, which could mean a shift to a 3-4 base. The problem is the Bills don't have a true nose tackle on the roster to anchor the middle. Ed Oliver is 291 pounds and already deals with multiple injuries each season, and Deone Walker is more of a gap shooter than a double-team eater.

The Bills need someone who can occupy blockers and allow their linebackers to flow freely and make plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Top targets: Kayden McDonald (Ohio State), Lee Hunter (Texas Tech), Christen Miller (Georgia)

Secondary need: Linebacker

It appears Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson won't return to Buffalo, which leaves the room thin. Terrel Bernard hasn't played more than 13 games in a season since 2023, and Dorian Williams profiles more as a stopgap or depth piece than a true starter. The depth behind them is also lacking, so adding a linebacker from a deep class makes sense for a team that needs to get younger and more athletic at the position.

With questions up front, finding a linebacker who can navigate traffic and play off blocks would be especially valuable.

Top Targets: CJ Allen (Georgia), Josiah Trotter (Missouri), Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech)

Cincinnati Bengals

Day 2 picks: Round 2 (No. 42); Round 3 (No. 71)

Top need: Linebacker

The Bengals spent multiple picks in 2025 on the linebacker spot, adding Demetrius Knight Jr. on Day 2 and Barrett Carter on Day 3. The problem is that in 2025, Carter and Knight were one of the worst LB pairings in the NFL, either missing tackles (Carter and Knight missed 18 and 16 tackles last season, respectively) or being picked on in coverage (Knight gave up a 106.7 passer rating in coverage).

With the addition of Dexter Lawrence in the middle of that defense, the Bengals could use a quarterback on defense, someone who can make plays in coverage but also play cleanup behind Lawrence and the Bengals' revamped defensive line.

Top targets: CJ Allen (Georgia), Jake Golday (Cincinnati), Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech), Keyshaun Elliott (Arizona State)

Secondary need: Safety

Honestly, the reasons for needing a safety in Cincy are almost a carbon copy of linebacker. The Bengals added Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger to this group in the offseason, but Jordan Battle was awful last season. In addition, potentially finding a safety with nickel versatility could be beneficial, especially if Dax Hill is staying on the outside.

The good thing is that this is an incredibly deep safety class, even beyond Ohio State's Caleb Downs, so finding a guy who can play deep or play in the slot could help Al Golden's defense turn itself around.

Top targets: Treydan Stukes (Arizona), A.J. Haulcy (LSU), Keionte Scott (Miami), Zakee Wheatley (Penn State)

Indianapolis Colts

Day 2 picks: Round 2 (No. 47); Round 3 (No. 78)

Top need: Linebacker

The Colts are currently projected to start Akeem Davis-Gaither and Austin Ajiake at linebacker in 2026 after trading Zaire Franklin to the Packers. Not exactly where they want to be going into a year where they're trying to win a Super Bowl.

For the Colts specifically, I think their need at linebacker is a little more specific. After trading for Sauce Gardner at the deadline, the Colts blitzed at the second-highest rate in the NFL and played man coverage at the sixth-highest rate. Lou Anarumo wanted to lean into his ability to play man coverage and be more aggressive with Gardner on the field, and the linebacker group has to be able to affect the game as a blitzer for this to really work.

Top targets: Josiah Trotter (Missouri), Jake Golday (Cincinnati), Kyle Louis (Pitt), Keyshaun Elliott (Arizona State)

Secondary need: Wide receiver

After trading away Michael Pittman Jr, the Colts' depth at receiver is thin. Behind Alec Pierce and Josh Downs is Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and then you get into players like Laquon Treadwell. Again, not great at all, especially considering how Pittman helped tie the skills of Pierce and Downs together.

In his stead, the Colts should look for receiving help on Day 2, specifically guys that can do some of the dirty work Pittman did for Indy. Guys who are willing and plus blockers, unafraid to work the middle of the field and can be a QB's best friend, even if not super explosive or dynamic.

Top targets: Denzel Boston (Washington), Germie Bernard (Alabama), De'Zhaun Stribling (Ole Miss), Elijah Sarratt (Indiana)

Atlanta Falcons

Day 2 picks: Round 2 (No. 48); Round 3 (No. 79)

Top need: Edge rusher

The Falcons need to be preparing for the inevitability of not having EDGE James Pearce Jr. on the roster for the foreseeable future. Free agent additions Azeez Ojulari and Samson Ebukam provide nice depth behind promising second-year EDGE Jalon Walker, but they need more pop in that room to keep up with the defense's breakout 2025. A lot of juice in that pass rush room has left the building, and Atlanta could use some more speed to keep their group boosted.

Top targets: R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma), Jaishawn Barham (Michigan), Derrick Moore (Michigan), Romello Height (Texas Tech)

Secondary need: Right tackle

After the sudden retirement of Kaleb McGary, the Falcons were left looking for answers on the right side. A stopgap of Jawaan Taylor could help in the short term, but there aren't a lot of long-term answers or depth behind Taylor if the experiment goes poorly. Storm Norton isn't stopping the Falcons from drafting a potential replacement at right tackle, nor is Taylor, if we're being frank.

The issue then becomes how they address it at 48 and 79, as the top right tackles -- Arizona State's Max Iheanachor and Clemson's Blake Miller -- went off the board within the top 21 picks. However, I do think there are some intriguing options that'll fit new head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense.

Top targets: Caleb Tiernan (Northwestern), Markel Bell (Miami), Travis Burke (Memphis)

Green Bay Packers

Day 2 picks: Round 2 (No. 52); Round 3 (No. 84)

Top need: Defensive tackle

Even after trading for Micah Parsons, the Packers could use some help on the defensive line. Green Bay is one of the smallest teams in the NFL between the tackles, and under former DC Jeff Hafley, they would use a lot of slanting and movement to try and hide that their defensive rotation up front was really small.

It was a problem then, and under new coordinator Jonathan Gannon (who could potentially run a five-man front that includes a nose tackle), it's a glaring hole now. The Packers need a nose tackle who can hold the point of attack and allow for their smaller defenders to flow freely without having to take on blocks.

Top targets: Domonique Orange (Iowa State), Lee Hunter (Texas Tech), Christen Miller (Georgia)

Secondary need: Cornerback

The Packers are another team I think will take advantage of a deep cornerback class. They especially need outside cornerback help, where Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine are physical but volatile. Gannon is probably going to change some of the formula for Green Bay in the secondary, but under GM Brian Gutekunst, they remain one of the strictest teams in the league when it comes to athletic standards.

They like their corners to be at least 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, with a sub-4.6-second 40-yard dash and a sub-7.00 three-cone drill. Of course, every team wants that, but the Packers are strongly hunting these players.

Top targets: Jermod McCoy (Tennessee), Colton Hood (Tennessee), Julian Neal (Arkansas), Davison Igbinosun (Ohio State), Ephesians Prysock (Washington)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Day 2 picks: Round 2 (No. 56); Round 3 (Nos. 81, 88 and 100)

Top need: Safety

I think the Jaguars think they're fine at safety, especially if Caleb Ransaw can get healthy and take over a starting spot. However, I do think they can get aggressive about adding more ball production in the safety room by going after a class as deep as this safety group.

The Jaguars put a lot on their safeties when it comes to coverage responsibilities in Anthony Campanile's defense, but where I think they can get better is by adding impact players on the back end to emphasize the versatile coverages they deploy.

Top targets: Treydan Stukes (Arizona), Genesis Smith (Arizona), AJ Haulcy (LSU), Bud Clark (TCU)

Secondary need: Pass rush

The Jaguars just extended Travon Walker this offseason, but I think they're going to be in the market for more pass rush help or a third guy who can win off the edge and allow them to be more versatile with their defensive line deployment. The Jaguars made a lot of hay in 2025 by moving Walker inside on passing downs, but that only works if there's a pass rusher opposite Josh Hines-Allen that can actually be a factor, winning in a different way than Hines-Allen and Walker. With the Jaguars in Super Bowl contention, adding hockey lines of pass rushers could be the move in 2026.

Top targets: Jaishawn Barham (Michigan), Gabe Jacas (Illinois), Joshua Josephs (Tennessee)

Denver Broncos

Day 2 picks: Round 2 (No. 62)

Top need: Running back

At 62, the Broncos have been linked to running back a lot, and for good reason. JK Dobbins is recovering from a Lisfranc injury, another lower-body injury for him. I'm a fan of RJ Harvey, but without Dobbins on the field, the Broncos' run game lacked a lot of teeth and couldn't maximize what is a very good offensive line unit. To ensure Dobbins doesn't have to rush back from his injury, the Broncos addressing the running back spot would make sense. With Harvey's explosive capabilities, they might need a guy with better vision who works between the tackles.

Top targets: Jonah Coleman (Washington), Mike Washington Jr (Arkansas)

Secondary need: Linebacker

Despite keeping Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton, they can still get younger and faster at the second level of their defense. With both players under contract until 2027, drafting the position would be a bit more of a luxury, but this is also a spectacular linebacker class, so it makes sense to grab a guy who can give the second level a nitro boost in range and coverage capabilities.

I do wonder how Jonah Elliss factors into this conversation, though. A former edge rusher with his movement skills could make a linebacker a little more expendable. Even with that, getting a young linebacker for Vance Joseph to develop could be fun.

Top targets: Josiah Trotter (Missouri), Anthony Hill Jr (Texas), Keyshaun Elliott (Arizona State)