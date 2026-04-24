Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy is considered one of the top prospects at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft class. He was the top corner and No. 6 overall prospect on CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner's big board, for example. And yet, after the first round, McCoy is still available, having fallen out of Day 1 entirely.

That's largely because of McCoy's injury red flags. He suffered a torn ACL at the end of the 2024 college football season and did not play in 2025. He also did not participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, instead only working out and going through drills for teams in the weeks before the draft.

What's more, he could be headed for another knee surgery, per NFL Media. The ACL itself is reportedly in good shape, but a bone plug used to repair a cartilage defect may need to be replaced.

That's how a player with clear first-round tape -- one some considered the best at his position in this class -- falls to Day 2 (at least) and will be, at best, the third player taken at his position behind LSU's Mansoor Delane and San Diego State's Chris Johnson.

It's even possible he could fall behind players like former Tennessee teammate Colton Hood, Clemson's Aveion Terrell, Arizona's Treydan Stukes, Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds and more if teams are as concerned about the knee as it appears. We saw something similar with Will Johnson last season, when he was considered arguably the top cornerback-only prospect in the class but fell to the middle of the second round due to injury concerns.

Of course, whether McCoy falls that far or not, it's also possible the team that drafts him lands a steal and he outperforms his draft slot because the talent level is so high. If he can get and stay on the field, he'll likely be a difference maker.

2026 NFL Draft best available: Jermod McCoy, Denzel Boston, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren headline Day 2 group Josh Edwards

With that in mind, here are some teams that could be a fit for the former Volunteers corner:

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have one of the thinnest cornerback rooms in the NFL. They have only Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, Decamerion Richardson and Chigozie Anusiem under contract at outside corner. (They have Taron Johnson in the slot.) It seems likely they'll want to give Fernando Mendoza another weapon with the No. 36 overall pick, but if they go in a different direction, cornerback makes sense.

New York Giants

The Giants lost Cordale Flott in free agency earlier this offseason. They have Paulson Adebo at one cornerback spot and likely Greg Newsome II at the other, with Dru Phillips in the slot. They could use an infusion of talent, and McCoy has the highest upside of the remaining corners. If they're willing to bet on the knee, targeting him at No. 37 makes sense.

Cincinnati Bengals

We know Cincinnati needs all the help it can get on defense -- even after trading the No. 10 overall pick for former Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. The Bengals have spent several picks on defensive backs in recent years, but none has established himself as a true top-flight NFL corner. They're likely to start Dax Hill and DJ Turner on the perimeter this year, and McCoy could raise the talent level in the room. They pick at No. 41.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints lost Alontae Taylor in free agency and are currently looking at Kool-Aid McKinstry and Isaac Yiadom as likely starters at outside corner. They might prefer someone with inside-outside versatility (McCoy played only 20 snaps in the slot during the 2024 season), but if they want a shot at potentially the best corner available on Day 2, they could take McCoy at No. 42.

New York Jets

Head coach Aaron Glenn could use an infusion of talent in the defensive back room after the Jets traded Sauce Gardner in the middle of last season. New York has Brandon Stephens and free-agent signee Nahshon Wright as its likely outside corners, but didn't make a major investment in either and could use the No. 44 pick to upgrade the position.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore hit on Nate Wiggins with its 2024 first-round pick, but it's currently slated to start Chidobe Awuzie opposite him. The Ravens have a history of finding value by drafting players whose talent exceeds their draft slot, and McCoy could fit that mold if they're comfortable with the medicals. Baltimore holds the No. 45 pick.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have Isaiah Rodgers and recent free-agent signee James Pierre as their likely outside corners, and they lack depth behind them. Giving defensive coordinator Brian Flores a high-upside option would allow him to continue scheming up all sorts of creative packages, as he has throughout his career. Minnesota owns the No. 49 selection.