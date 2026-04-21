In my more than a decade of doing NFL Draft analysis, this was the hardest board I've ever put together. That's because I don't align my board solely by the grade I assign from watching tape. Positional value, age and intangibles all factor into the final rankings.

And this just so happened to be one of the most topsy-turvy classes for positional strength and age outliers. The three best tape grades I handed out went to a running back, safety and off-ball linebacker. The top 100 alone features 10 prospects who will be at least 24 years old on draft night. That's an unprecedented number.

Trying to factor all that in was a headache just to build a media board, which makes it hard to imagine how much NFL executives have deliberated over these prospects with their livelihoods on the line. Maybe it should be no surprise that several GMs have already said "screw it" and moved their first-rounders for proven commodities. And they may not be the last to do so in this eclectic 2026 class.

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Getty Images

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Mendoza checks pretty much every box you want to see in a franchise quarterback prospect. He has arm talent, experience, performs well under pressure and has a winning pedigree. To top it off, he's on the opposite end of the spectrum in football knowledge from the Raiders' last No. 1 overall pick, JaMarcus Russell. The Raiders have an easy decision on their hands.

Bain plays defensive end like his Marvel comic-book counterpart. He's a physical force who sets the tone for his defense. He led all of college football in pressures last season and got Miami within a drive of a national title. His body type won't fit the prototype whatsoever, but his tape shows a blue-chip prospect.

3. Arvell Reese, EDGE/LB, Ohio State

Reese may not have much experience rushing the passer, but he easily has the best combination of traits to do so in this class. What really stands out with the third-year prospect is his play strength. Despite being listed at only 240 pounds, Reese consistently bull-rushed and shed blocks. He still needs some seasoning, but he's worth the risk to switch positions in the NFL.

4. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Proctor is the most impressive physical talent in the tackle class. The 20-year-old, who has started three seasons at left tackle for the Tide, has grown-man play strength and tips the scales at over 350 pounds. Weight will be his biggest issue, as he struggled at times to match speed on tape. By the end of last season, though, he was in shape and playing some darn good ball at left tackle.

5. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Fano is a distinctly different type of offensive tackle than the player above him on this list. He's on the trimmer side for the position and does his best work in space. His ability to locate and engage in the run game is second to none in this class. Teams that run a lot of outside zone should have him as the No. 1 lineman on their board.

6. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

McCoy's sophomore tape was nothing short of elite. Between his size, physicality, man coverage skills and ball skills, he looked like the total package. Then he tore his ACL last January, and we haven't seen him play football since. If you promise me I'm getting the corner we saw before the injury, McCoy would be even higher on this list.

7. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Love is what everyone looks for at running back nowadays. He's a true home-run hitter with elite contact balance and explosiveness. With the rise of NFL defenses playing light boxes, Love can force teams to bring a safety into the box.

8. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Downs' tape is as clean as you'll see from a safety prospect. The weaknesses on his scouting report are basically nonexistent. Only two things keep him from being a surefire top-five pick: the NFL's valuation of the safety position and his relatively modest size by safety standards.

9. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Styles is one of the most physically gifted linebacker prospects you'll ever see. Between his gangly frame and cornerback-esque athleticism, he has the goods. After transitioning from safety to linebacker early in his Ohio State career, it all came together this past fall. He's a blue-chip linebacker prospect.

10. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Terrell is the younger brother of Falcons corner A.J. Terrell and a similarly talented player, even though they're much different stylistically. The younger Terrell is smaller but even more physical. He can mirror at a high level and make plays on the ball and ball carriers in zone. He brings toughness, ball skills and run support to go with confident mirroring in man and zone coverage.

11. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Simpson flashed enough in his lone season as a starter to suggest he could develop into a franchise quarterback in the NFL. He's an effective athlete who maneuvers pockets with ease. He also has plus arm talent and can attack tight windows. Injuries piled up toward the end of the year and robbed him of big-play ability.

12. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Concepcion is one of the best separators in the draft class. His ability to get open down the field will be highly coveted in the NFL. It's just the hauling-it-in part that has been an issue, as he posted a drop rate above 10% last year.

13. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Lomu is a graceful pass protector whose hand usage is exceptional. That combination is exactly what you want when projecting a tackle to the next level. The main concern is his ability to anchor against power right now. That's a trait that can improve, however. Smooth footwork and technical soundness give him a high floor as a left tackle prospect.

14. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Delane spent three years at Virginia Tech before transferring to LSU, where he flourished this past fall. He has special feet to stay in phase with receivers. Few players got the best of him, as he allowed only 14 receptions all year, according to PFF. His phase discipline, footwork and consistency project him as a reliable boundary CB1 with minimal big-play allowances.

15. Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Ioane was the cleanest guard in college football this past fall. He didn't allow a sack or hit all season and gave up only four hurries, according to PFF. He has ideal guard size with the balance and consistency to translate quickly to the NFL.

16. Francis Mauigoa, IOL/OT, Miami (FL)

Mauigoa is a powerful offensive line prospect who does his best work in a phone booth. When he gets his hands on defenders, he ends reps. In three seasons as a starting right tackle, he has shown improvement every year.

17. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Lemon is the best pure wide receiver in the draft class. Between his route-running ability, hands and toughness, he's a safe bet to translate to the NFL. The only question mark is his size, which likely limits him to the slot.

18. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Tate is a smooth-moving, big-bodied receiver who racked up big plays this past fall. His ability to track the ball downfield and haul in passes through contact is special. He's a true X receiver who can make an immediate impact.

19. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Woods is an explosive defensive tackle prospect whose high-end reps can be jaw-dropping. The question is why there were fewer of those reps this past fall than during his sophomore year. The talent is evident for him to become an impact 3-technique, but he needs to develop consistency.

20. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Bailey has the best first step in the draft class, giving him a high floor as a pass rusher. That helped him rack up more than 80 pressures last fall. The concern is his run defense, where he wasn't trusted on early downs until this past season.

Shiftiness and YAC ability stand out for this compact, powerful receiver. Cooper uses RB-like vision and contact balance to create after the catch while showing reliable hands in traffic. His toughness and play strength make him a reliable chain-mover and gadget weapon in spread offenses.

McNeil-Warren is a ready-made box safety with ideal size for that role in the NFL. His ability to work downhill to ball carriers is outstanding, and he has the pop to stop them in their tracks. He's not a pure man cover player but makes plays with his eyes in zone.

23. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Tyson is a unique route runner who can separate across the entire tree. His shiftiness shows at the line of scrimmage, where he often gets off clean without contact. The concerns are his lack of physicality and durability, as he's missed time in three straight seasons. If healthy, he's a safe bet to produce.

24. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq is an ideal detached tight end for modern NFL offenses. His post-catch ability and blocking in space make him a strong fit for teams that use multiple tight ends.

25. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Freeling is an explosive, ascending tackle with prototypical left tackle traits. His inconsistent run-blocking tape and the protection he received in pass protection give some pause.

Miami EDGE Akheem Mesidor Getty Images

Based on tape alone, Ponds is right up there with the top three corners in this class. What he doesn't have that those three do, though, is size. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 173 pounds, he's going to be a size outlier to have a successful NFL career. With his top-end speed and dog mentality, he's an outlier I'd bet on.

27. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Johnson is another all-around solid corner. He shut down opposing receivers in man coverage better than anyone else in college football this past fall, although he didn't face the highest level of competition. He impressed enough at the Senior Bowl, though, to think he'll continue to do so in the NFL.

28. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Hunter is a rare playmaking nose tackle prospect. He can range from the A gap to outside the numbers and still make plays. One-gap schemes will love what he brings, as he's as good as it gets in this draft class at getting into the backfield.

29. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Miller is the most experienced tackle at the top of the class. He's a four-year starter with nearly 4,000 career snaps. He's one of the most explosive tackles in the class and can really move the point of attack. His improvement in pass protection last year, though, will get NFL teams to buy in.

30. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

Mesidor's tape is much better than this ranking, as it's close to top-10 worthy on its own. He displays some of the craftiest hands in the class, with the strength to get off blocks. The problem is he'll be 25 before he's drafted. It's hard to contextualize his tape because most players his age are already in their third NFL season. That age matters not only for how much improvement we can expect, but also for his longevity with whichever franchise drafts him, as he'll be starting his second contract at 30.

31. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Iheanachor is the wild card of the tackle class, given his combination of physical tools and relative inexperience. He didn't start playing football until he got to college and, over the past five years, has transformed himself into one of the best offensive tackles in college football. He's still a project, but one who has shown drastic improvement in a short amount of time.

32. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

McDonald is the best pure run-stopper in the draft class. He can plug gaps against double-teams and shed blocks to make plays. That ability is becoming more valuable as light boxes increasingly stress front sevens to stop the run.

Renner's three-round NFL mock draft: A wide-open top 10 becomes a case study in positional value Mike Renner

33. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Howell knows how to rush the passer. He's proved that over the past three seasons. The question is whether he has the traits to be effective against NFL offensive tackles. After watching him post 11.5 sacks in the SEC, I feel fairly confident he will.

34. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Jacas is a former wrestler, and it shows on tape. He has multiple ways to win as a pass rusher, even if he may not have a singular dominant trait.

35. Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

Stukes is a slot cornerback with such an impressive all-around skill set that he could move to safety or outside corner in the NFL if teams choose. His age and injury history are the only things holding him back, because his tape is first-round caliber.

36. Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

Rutledge is one tough guard. He's going to be an offensive line coach's dream at the next level with the way he finishes blocks to the whistle. He's not all effort, though -- Rutledge has real athletic ability to boot.

37. R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Thomas is a bowling-ball edge rusher who presents a challenge offensive tackles hate to face. He has a small strike zone, low center of gravity and the bend to win around the edge as a pass rusher. The only question is whether, at his size, he'll be able to consistently play on run downs in the NFL.

38. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Golday is a former edge rusher who can still rush the passer like one. He moves like a lighter off-ball linebacker with sideline-to-sideline speed. That combination will be perfect for blitz-heavy teams in the NFL.

39. Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

Bisontis was one half of the best pass-blocking side of an offensive line in college football. He's a much more physical presence than the left tackle next to him, Trey Zuhn III. He's an enforcer when passing off stunts and has a strong anchor to handle power.

40. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Bernard is one of the most NFL-ready receivers in the draft class. He has the size, route-running chops and reliable hands to be a quality No. 2 in the NFL.

41. Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Trotter is the son of former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter. It's no surprise he's the most instinctive linebacker in the draft class. His ability to read and react already looks like that of an NFL veteran.

42. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Williams is an NFL-ready route runner who's been extremely reliable throughout his career. While mostly pigeonholed in the slot at Clemson, he showed he can play outside when given the chance.

43. Connor Lew, C, Auburn

Lew has started since his freshman year and has provided steady play in the middle of Auburn's offensive line. He's exceptionally skilled for being only 20 years old. He needs to get stronger, but given his age, that should come. Lew is coming off a torn ACL that will need to be evaluated. When healthy, he projects as a quality starter.

44. Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Abney is a tape-over-traits corner. He's simply a good football player who can play both man and zone, as well as tackle in the open field. He's just not going to wow with his physical traits.

45. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston is the son of former NFL wide receiver David Boston, and that understanding of the position shows on tape. He's a nuanced route runner for a big-bodied wideout whom quarterbacks will quickly develop rapport with. He just isn't the type of athlete who will consistently separate from NFL corners.

46. Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

Faulk is going to be a difficult projection for several reasons. First, he's a tweener whose body type straddles the edge and interior. Second, he's shown very little as a pass rusher in three seasons at Auburn. Finally, he's one of the youngest prospects in the class, and his relative rawness isn't surprising through that lens. While his pass-rush potential remains untapped, he has a high floor as a run defender.

47. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Thieneman is one of the best coverage players in the draft class. His ability to match routes from off coverage or track receivers in space is tailor-made for a free safety in the NFL.

48. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Allen is the most physical linebacker in the draft class. When he comes downhill into contact, offensive linemen and running backs crumple. He's never been much of a playmaker in coverage, but that's not why you're drafting him.

49. Trey Zuhn III, IOL, Texas A&M

Zuhn might be the most skilled pass protector in the draft class. He uses his hands exceptionally well and rarely gets out of position with his feet. He's not going to move many defensive linemen, but he could thrive in a zone scheme.

50. Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Thompson is the best deep threat in the receiver class. No corner he faced on tape last year could handle his speed. He also shows some quickness underneath to avoid contact on routes. His size will be a concern, but if you want speed in this class, he's your guy.

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Imagn Images

51. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Cisse is a tuned-up corner who loves to get active around the line of scrimmage. He's one of my favorite prospects to transition to the slot in the NFL because his run defense is so aggressive.

52. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Lawrence has the high-end explosiveness and bend to develop into a pass-rushing weapon at the next level. He just doesn't have much of a refined toolbox at the moment.

53. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

Tiernan took a big leap this past fall and profiles as a potential swing tackle in the NFL. His lack of length is worrisome, but his play strength and hand usage stood out in the run game.

54. Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

Crawford is a twitchy edge rusher who got a late start in football. He showed a big jump in his ability to rush the passer from last year to this year.

55. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Rodriguez was the most productive linebacker in college football last season. He's extremely active at the second level. He just doesn't have the length or play strength to consistently take on blocks in the NFL.

56. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Miller is a prototypical 3-4 defensive end. His ability to two-gap in the run game will be coveted in today's NFL. He looks like a sure thing in that regard.

Hill checks every physical box you want at the linebacker position. His fluidity in space is what really sets him apart. He doesn't look out of place even when he's forced to cover slot receivers. He's been a starter since his true freshman season and has improved every year.

58. Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State

Hecht already looks like a veteran at center. He's crafty and athletic enough to be a Day 1 starter in the league.

59. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

With Jermod McCoy out for the season, Hood took over as the shutdown outside cornerback for the Volunteers. He's a physical press corner with the makeup speed to win reps even when he doesn't get a clean jam.

60. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Louis is an exceptional coverage linebacker who may need some protection in the run game. As a pure weakside linebacker, though, he'll be a playmaker.

61. Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

Smith is a long, smooth, rangy athlete. He's a pure coverage safety who can drop down and play man coverage if needed. Just don't ask him to contribute much as a run defender.

62. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Price may have been second-fiddle to Jeremiyah Love in the Notre Dame backfield, but that would've been the case for almost any running back prospect over the past decade. He's a hard-nosed, decisive runner who could also provide kick return value.

63. Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Fields' skill set was a bit out of place as a pure vertical tree receiver at Notre Dame last fall. He's much more of an underneath and intermediate weapon. He creates massive windows for his quarterbacks and has elite ball skills.

Haulcy is an enforcer over the middle of the field. He's been a star since day one in college, but only this past year got to show it on bigger stages in the SEC.

65. Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon

Pregnon finally lived up to his prodigious physical tools this past fall. He's one of the most well-put-together offensive linemen in the draft class and can generate movement in the run game.

66. Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan

Barham has been a wrecking ball at off-ball linebacker since his time at Maryland. His move to the edge this past season makes him especially intriguing, as he imposed his will against offensive tackles.

67. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Klare's tape at Ohio State wasn't as varied as his 2024 tape at Purdue. There, he showed the route-running ability to be a do-it-all receiver in the NFL.

68. Keionte Scott, S, Miami (FL)

Scott was a man possessed for the Hurricanes this year. He lived on the opposing side of the line of scrimmage. He's the perfect slot corner for teams that want an add-on run defender.

69. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Nussmeier is the son of a former NFL quarterback, and it shows. He understands the game at a high level. A core injury robbed him of much of his arm strength this year and led to him being benched. There's still a lot to like about how he plays the position.

70. Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

Prysock is a long, smooth cornerback who didn't give up much this past fall. I wish he had a little more ball production, but he forced plenty of incompletions without needing to get his hands on the ball.

71. Kaleb Proctor, DT, SE Louisiana

Proctor is the twitchiest athlete in the defensive tackle class. Even against a lower level of competition, his tape against LSU and at the Shrine Bowl was enough to show he can translate to the NFL.

72. Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

Moore doesn't have ideal edge traits, but he plays with the ideal edge mindset. He relishes every opportunity to attack opposing tackles.

73. Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Payton is my favorite developmental quarterback in the draft class. He was only a one-year starter for the Bison, but he produced big plays with both his legs and his arm. He's a high-end athlete who's extremely accurate on the move.

74. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Branch is one of the most gifted movers in the draft class. He's built like a slot cornerback, unfortunately. He'll have to fill a specific role in an NFL offense, but he'll be tough to cover on third downs.

Parker is a power end who can set a hard edge and collapse pockets. He has three years of production heading into the NFL. The concern is whether he'll be able to overpower NFL offensive tackles without great burst.

Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers Getty Images

76. Bud Clark, S, TCU

Clark has consistently gotten his hands on footballs over the past four seasons at TCU. His 15 interceptions and 20 pass breakups do a good job of showing what he's capable of in coverage.

77. Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Halton is a leverage demon with a great first step to get into backfields. Penetrating schemes will love his skill set at 3-technique.

78. Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Height knows how to rush the passer as well as anyone in this draft class. At under 240 pounds, though, that may be all you're getting from the Texas Tech defender.

79. Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

Burke has prototypical tackle size and came on incredibly strong this past fall. He plays a very controlled brand of football. If he continues his upward trajectory, he could become a starter.

80. Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

McClellan is a powerful, flexible defensive tackle who can play multiple alignments on a defensive front. His body type will appeal to every team in the league.

81. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

The former five-star recruit never quite put it all together as a lockdown cornerback in four years at Georgia, but he has all the physical ability to develop in the NFL. Few have better man coverage traits in this class.

82. Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

I'm a sucker for cornerbacks who play with linebacker mentalities, and that describes Canady to a T. He has the feet to stick in the slot in the NFL.

83. Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati

Allen is a loose athlete who got open at will on tape for Cincinnati last fall. He needs to get stronger, but that can improve.

84. Chris Brazzell III, WR, Tennessee

Brazzell is one of the most gifted receivers in the draft class, with easy vertical speed and an incredible ability to sink his hips for someone who's 6-foot-4. He's incredibly skinny, though, and can get pushed around too easily by physical corners.

85. Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Barber is one of the best run blockers in the draft class. Despite his 6-foot-7 frame, he may be best suited inside, where he can get his hands on defenders quicker. I'd usually hesitate to move a player that tall inside, but Barber has the kind of flexible lower half to gain leverage against squattier defensive tackles.

86. Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

Boerkircher is an outstanding underneath route runner. He has great feet and knows how to use his size to separate. Unfortunately, he was never featured in that role at either Texas A&M or Nebraska.

87. Billy Schrauth, IOL, Notre Dame

Schrauth is incredibly steady and technically sound. He'd be in contention for a much higher draft pick if not for an MCL injury last fall and an ankle injury in 2024 that caused him to miss time.

88. Keagen Trost, IOL, Missouri

After spending most of his career at Indiana State, Trost transferred to Wake Forest in 2024 and then Missouri last fall. The seventh-year senior was a breakout star for the Tigers this past season. His consistency showed on tape, as he looked like at least a high-floor backup in the NFL.

89. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Orange is a playmaking nose tackle who will be at his best in penetrating schemes. His play can be up and down (too often literally), but the highs are very high.

90. Markel Bell, OT, Miami (FL)

Bell is a jumbo tackle who will have some athletic limitations at 6-foot-9, 346 pounds. Sinking and finding NFL athletes on the edge could prove difficult. I'm in awe of how swiftly he moves in pass protection at that size, though, which makes me think he could get the job done.

91. Eli Stowers, WR/TE, Vanderbilt

Stowers is a tweener right now, but has made big strides since switching from quarterback to tight end three years ago. He's an explosive athlete who still needs route-running nuance and blocking experience.

92. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

No defensive tackle in the class has more impressive reps on film than Banks. When he puts it all together, he looks truly dominant. The problem is those reps are nowhere near consistent. That's concerning for a player who missed most of 2025 with an ankle injury and has played fewer than 1,000 snaps in his career.

93. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Muhammad is a fluid outside corner who is at his best in zone coverage. There, his whippy hips can juggle multiple assignments at once. I worry about his lack of strength as a tackler.

94. Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

Josephs is an interesting prospect for several reasons. He's very trim for an edge rusher at 243 pounds, but it didn't hamper him as a run defender in college. That's because, at 6-foot-3, he somehow has a 7-foot wingspan. The bigger concern is his lack of explosiveness, which could limit him at the NFL level.

95. Alex Harkey, IOL, Oregon

Harkey played right tackle at Oregon but projects best to guard in the NFL. His technique is a work in progress, but his feet are athletic enough to mirror speed on the interior.

96. Parker Brailsford, IOL, Alabama

Brailsford is one of the most athletic offensive linemen in the draft. He's a perfect fit for wide-zone schemes or teams looking to get their centers out on the move.

97. Jayden Loving, DT, Wake Forest

Loving is a thickly built defensive tackle who's difficult to out-leverage. He even gave Georgia Tech's Keylan Rutledge problems in their matchup this year. He needs more consistency with his hands, but he'll still be able to reset the line of scrimmage in the NFL.

98. Carver Willis, OT, Washington

Willis is an athletic tackle with the body type to play anywhere along the offensive line. His tape before the MCL tear and later in the season after he fully recovered is what sold me.

99. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Young is a power rusher who makes up for his lack of explosive traits with pure strength. He can be a pocket-pusher and a hard edge-setter in the league.

100. Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC

Lucas is still more tantalizing tools than finished product, but no defensive end in this draft class has a better blend of length and bend. He can really dip around the edge for a bigger rusher.

Arkansas QB Taylen Green Getty Images

101-150

101. Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt

102. Navy RB Eli Heidenreich

103. Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder

104. Stanford TE Sam Roush

105. Michigan DT Rayshaun Benny

106. Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers

107. Duke CB Chandler Rivers

108. Penn State EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton

109. Missouri WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

110. Florida IOL Jake Slaughter

111. Kentukcy IOL Jalen Farmer

112. Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim

113. Arkansas CB Julian Neal

114. Louisville WR Chris Bell

115. Florida CB Devin Moore

116. Penn State RB Kaytron Allen

117. Arkansas QB Taylen Green

118. South Carolina DT Nick Barrett

119. USC WR Ja'Kobi Lane

120. Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling

121. Georgia TE Oscar Delp

122. Arizona State LB Keyshaun Elliott

123. Miami (OH) LB Jackson Kuwatch

124. NC State TE Justin Joly

125. TCU WR Eric McAlister

126. Kentucky IOL Jager Burton

127. Wisconsin EDGE Mason Reiger

128. Washington RB Jonah Coleman

129. Ohio State TE Will Kacmarek

130. Weber State OT Gavin Ortega

131. Boston College OT Jude Bowry

132. South Carolina S Jalon Kilgore

133. Georgia WR Colbie Young

134. Oklahoma IOL Febechi Nwaiwu

135. Cincinnati DT Dontay Corleone

136. UConn WR Skyler Bell

137. TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

138. Kentucky DT David Gusta

139. USC S Kamari Ramsey

140. Texas A&M DT Albert Regis

141. Utah TE Dallen Bentley

142. Wisconsin WR Vinny Anthony II

143. Kentucky RB Seth McGowan

144. Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne

145. Iowa IOL Logan Jones

146. Texas A&M IOL Ar'maj Reed-Adams

147. Washington CB Tacario Davis

148. Notre Dame TE Eli Raridon

149. Oklahoma WR Deion Burks

150. Purdue OT Bakyne Coly

Penn State QB Drew Allar Getty Images

151-199

151. Buffalo LB Red Murdock

152. Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr.

153. Texas A&M OT Dametrious Crownover

154. North Dakota State WR Bryce Lance

155. Georgia State WR Ted Hurst

156. Penn State S Zakee Wheatley

157. Penn State QB Drew Allar

158. Western Michigan EDGE Nadame Tucker

159. Notre Dame CB Devonta Smith

160. Kentucky WR Kendrick Law

161. Duke IOL Brian Parker II

162. Arkansas IOL Fernando Carmona

163. Texas A&M CB Will Lee III

164. Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris

165. Baylor TE Michael Trigg

166. Iowa IOL Gennings Dunker

167. Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell

168. Auburn IOL Jeremiah Wright

169. Michigan State IOL Matt Gulbin

170. Ohio State CB Davison Igbinosun

171. Penn State OT Drew Shelton

172. Toledo CB Andre Fuller

173. Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson

174. Ohio State EDGE Caden Curry

175. Illinois OT J.C. Davis

176. LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr.

177. Texas A&M LB Taurean York

178. Texas TE Jack Endries

179. Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil

180. Boston College IOL Logan Taylor

181. Penn State DT Zane Durant

182. Texas Tech DT Skyler Gill-Howard

183. Oregon OT Isaiah World

184. Stanford DT Clay Patterson

185. Michigan TE Marlin Klein

186. Cincinnati TE Joe Royer

187. Wisconsin TE Lance Mason

188. Georgia Tech DT Jordan van den Berg

189. Boise State OT Kage Casey

190. Clemson DT DeMonte Capehart

191. Alabama LB Deontae Lawson

192. Indiana IOL Pat Coogan

193. Iowa IOL Beau Stephens

194. RB CLemson Adam Randall

195. Florida St. DT Darrell Jackson Jr.

196. Alabama EDGE LT Overton

197. LSU WR Zavion Thomas

198. Alabama TE Josh Cuevas

199. California CB Hezekiah Masses

200. USC S Bishop Fitzgerald

201-250

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201. LSU WR Aaron Anderson

202. Miami (FL) QB Carson Beck

203. UTSA RB Robert Henry Jr.

204. Oklahoma S Robert Spears-Jennings

205. Florida EDGE Tyreak Sapp

206. Ole Miss TE Dae'Quan Wright

207. Kansas State S VJ Payne

208. John Carroll WR Tyren Montgomery

209. Miami (FL) S Jakobe Thomas

210. Texas S Michael Taaffe

211. Notre Dame OT Aamil Wagner

212. Penn State RB Nicholas Singleton

213. Texas EDGE Trey Moore

214. Alabama DT Tim Keenan III

215. Stanford CB Collin Wright

216. Notre Dame WR Will Pauling

217. Baylor WR Josh Cameron

218. Tennessee DT Bryson Eason

219. Wyoming IOL Caden Barnett

220. Alabama LB Justin Jefferson

221. Louisville EDGE Wesley Bailey

222. Illinois DT James Thompson Jr.

223. Clemson LB Wade Woodaz

224. Utah DE Logan Fano

225. N.C. State DT Brandon Cleveland

226. Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher

227. Clemson QB Cade Klubnik

228. N.C. State LB Cian Slone

229. Miami (FL) IOL Anez Cooper

230. Maryland S Jalen Huskey

231. Wisconsin OT Riley Mahlman

232. California CB Brent Austin

233. Houston TE Tanner Koziol

234. Kansas OT Enrique Cruz Jr.

235. Louisville DT Rene Konga

236. Indiana S Louis Moore

237. Iowa EDGE Max Llewellyn

238. Indiana OT Kahlil Benson

239. SMU TE Matthew Hibner

240. Ole Miss OT Diego Pounds

241. LSU WR Barion Brown

242. Florida State IOL Jacob Rizy

243. Oregon WR Malik Benson

244. Florida WR J. Michael Sturdivant

245. Wake Forest OT Fa'alili Fa'amoe

246. Memphis IOL Chris Adams

247. Youngstown State WR Max Tomczak

248. N.C. State CB Devon Marshall

249. Texas DE Ethan Burke

250. Georgia Tech CB Ahmari Harvey