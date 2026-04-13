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Michael Meredith, CBS Sports design

I can't remember a year with a more in-flux top 10. Arguably 20 players could realistically end up among the top-10 picks when the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off April 23. 

While I didn't project trades in this mock, moving proven veterans will likely be one of the bigger stories of Days 1 and 2 of the draft. That's because many teams will look to land sure-fire talent in a class with so many question marks.

One thing is certain: this draft will be a fascinating case study in positional value, as some of the highest-graded players in the class -- Jeremiyah Love, Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs -- don't play positions historically drafted in the top 10.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.

Comparing Ty Simpson to Fernando Mendoza convinced me he'll be drafted higher than people think
Mike Renner
Comparing Ty Simpson to Fernando Mendoza convinced me he'll be drafted higher than people think
NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Fernando Mendoza QB
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3535
RUYDS
276
INTS
6
TDS
48
A no-brainer at this point. Mendoza is a perfect fit for Klint Kubiak's offense. Now they need to add more weapons for him in the coming rounds.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Aaron Glenn needs a pass rusher right now, and Bailey fits the bill with an FBS-leading 14.5 sacks last year. He may not have Arvell Reese's ceiling, but he's far more technically advanced at the moment. He'll pair with Will McDonald IV to be a terror on third downs.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Cardinals fans may have PTSD from the term "hybrid linebacker," but Reese is a distinctly different type of prospect than those who came before him with that moniker. He'll likely end up as a pass rusher, given his absurd ability to generate force on contact. The fact that his pass-rushing tape was so strong without formal training bodes well for his potential.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Jeremiyah Love RB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
1372
YDS/ATT
6.9
REYDS
280
TDS
21
There may not be receivers worthy of the No. 4 pick, but there is a running back. Love is a difference-maker perfectly suited for the modern game. His ability as a receiver out of the backfield will help Cam Ward as well.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Francis Mauigoa OT
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
4th
It's not technically an immediate need, but with Jaxson Dart's injury history, keeping him upright is a must. Mauigoa could start inside at guard and eventually take over for Jermaine Eluemunor.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Kadyn Proctor OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Browns' offensive line revamp continues. With their timeline, they have the luxury of taking a high-ceiling prospect who needs development. Still only 20 years old, Proctor has jaw-dropping traits for a player that young. His improvement over the course of last season makes him easy to buy into.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Commanders have already added multiple players to get more athletic in their front seven, and this would be the cherry on top. Styles is the freakiest linebacker to come out in some time -- maybe ever. His ability to do anything Dan Quinn asks would be a far cry from the limited athletes Washington had at the position last year.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
51
REYDS
875
YDS/REC
17.2
TDS
9
Tyler Shough's go balls were one of the most impressive parts of his rookie season, but he didn't have receivers outside of Chris Olave to haul them in. That's Tate's specialty, as he has the body control to consistently come down with passes in tight situations downfield.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Two of Brett Veach's worst picks as Chiefs GM -- Breeland Speaks and Felix Anudike-Uzomah -- came at edge rusher. It's a difficult position to find game-changers in the 20s and beyond, where the Chiefs typically draft. Bain's off-field concerns must be vetted, but he qualifies as a game-changer on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Caleb Downs S
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Downs is precisely the floor-raiser the Bengals' secondary needs. His reliability in coverage and as a tackler was missing in Cincinnati last season. Even with the addition of Bryan Cook this offseason, this makes too much sense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Mansoor Delane CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Dolphins arguably have the worst secondary on paper in the NFL. Delane is a high-floor corner with the kind of scheme versatility new head coach Jeff Hafley will love.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
McCoy didn't play this past fall, but that likely won't stop the Cowboys from adding what could be a No. 1 corner at the next level. His ability in man coverage is second to none in this draft class.
  From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
79
REYDS
1156
YDS/REC
14.6
TDS
13
Lemon feels like a Rams receiver with his savvy as a route runner and physical play style. He can handle more of the dirty work during the season to help keep Davante Adams fresh for the playoffs.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
51
REYDS
560
YDS/REC
11
TDS
8
Sadiq is essentially Isaiah Likely's replacement in the Ravens' offense -- only with a jetpack. He profiles best as a detached No. 2 tight end who can get vertical and block on the move.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Buccaneers land the top true guard in the class. Ioane would pair with Tristan Wirfs on the left side to form one of the NFL's top blindside-protecting duos.
  From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Omar Cooper Jr. WR
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
69
REYDS
937
YDS/REC
13.6
TDS
14
Cooper is a rugged slot receiver who can absorb more hits over the middle, helping keep Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell healthy outside. He has reliable hands and is outstanding after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Monroe Freeling OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Lions' need at tackle is desperate enough to take whoever falls at 17. Fortunately, it's one of the strongest positions in the class. Freeling improved significantly over last season and backed it up with a rare combine performance.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Dillon Thieneman S
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Thieneman is the type of versatile coverage player who can be a weapon in Brian Flores' defense. His range and ball skills are special on the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
KC Concepcion WR
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
61
REYDS
919
YDS/REC
15.1
TDS
12
The Panthers go wide receiver in the first round for a third straight year. Concepcion brings juice and separation ability that no one else on the roster can match.
  From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Fano may slip due to length concerns, and if he does, the Cowboys would have no issue adding him to a burgeoning offensive line. He could eventually replace Terence Steele at right tackle and give Dallas one of the NFL's best run-blocking lines.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3567
RUYDS
93
INTS
5
TDS
30
The Steelers hired Mike McCarthy to do what Mike Tomlin never could quite get done -- develop a young quarterback. Before injuries hit, Simpson flashed plenty of tools over the first half of the season to grow at the NFL level.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
1st
Woods is exactly what the Chargers need along the defensive line -- someone with the juice to affect opposing passers. Jim Harbaugh has worked wonders with interior defensive linemen, making this a strong landing spot for Woods to grow.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Max Iheanachor OT
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
7th
The Eagles haven't taken an offensive lineman in the first two rounds since Cam Jurgens in 2022. Like Jurgens, Iheanachor would be drafted before he's needed. The Arizona State tackle has all the tools to eventually replace Lane Johnson at right tackle.
  From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
61
REYDS
711
YDS/REC
11.7
TDS
9
A dream scenario for Cleveland, as an extensive injury history causes one of the draft's most talented receivers to fall into its lap. Tyson has the high-end separation ability to be a No. 1 at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
6th
Faulk fits perfectly with the Bears' long and physical edge room. He can be an early-down edge-setter, allowing emerging talent Austin Booker to focus on pass-rushing downs.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Malachi Lawrence LB
UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
7th
Lawrence brings the juice the Bills' edge group is lacking. He's one of the draft's most explosive athletes and showed flashes of turning those traits into production down the stretch last fall.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Lomu is the type of athletic tackle who can thrive in a Kyle Shanahan scheme. He needs to improve his nastiness and play strength, but when Trent Williams decides to hang it up, Lomu should be ready.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Texans added another wave of stopgaps along their offensive line. This pick addresses the tackle position long term. Miller improved each season at Clemson and has the power to move the line of scrimmage in the run game.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Chris Johnson CB
San Diego State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Chiefs lost two starting corners this offseason and backfill with one of college football's best from last fall. Johnson has a strong history in press coverage that should translate well to Steve Spagnuolo's scheme.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Chase Bisontis IOL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
4th
The Dolphins land one of the draft's top pass protectors in Bisontis. His ability to maintain a firm pocket stands out on tape. He could stick on the left side and kick Jonah Savaiinaea back to the right side, where he played in college.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
R Mason Thomas DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
5th
Thomas is the type of edge bender who can clean up the havoc created inside by Christian Barmore, Milton Williams and Cory Durden. He should be able to pick up where K'Lavon Chaisson left off.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
6th
Hood fills the void left by Tariq Woolen on the outside for Seattle. He's a physical, competitive corner and a much better tackler than Woolen was in this defense.

Round 2

PickTeamPlayerPositionSchool
33JetsZion YoungEDGEMissouri
34CardinalsKeylan RutledgeIOLGeorgia Tech
35TitansAkheem MesidorEDGEMiami (FL)
36RaidersEmmanuel McNeil-WarrenSToledo
37GiantsCJ AllenLBGeorgia
38Texans (via WAS)Denzel BostonWRWashington
39BrownsAvieon TerrellCBClemson
40ChiefsKayden McDonaldDLOhio State
41BengalsJacob RodriguezLBTexas Tech
42SaintsCashius HowellEDGETexas A&M
43DolphinsGabe JacasEDGEIllinois
44Jets (via DAL)D'Angelo PondsCBIndiana
45RavensConnor LewIOLAuburn
46BuccaneersAnthony Hill Jr.LBTexas
47ColtsJake GoldayLBCincinnati
48FalconsT.J. ParkerEDGEClemson
49VikingsBrandon CisseCBSouth Carolina
50LionsDani Dennis-SuttonEDGEPenn State
51PanthersLee HunterDLTexas Tech
52PackersChristen MillerDLGeorgia
53SteelersChris BellWRLouisville
54EaglesMalachi FieldsWRNotre Dame
55ChargersEmmanuel PregnonIOLOregon
56JaguarsGracen HaltonDLOklahoma
57BearsSam HechtIOLKansas State
5849ersGermie BernardWRAlabama
59TexansJadarian PriceRBNotre Dame
60Bears (via BUF)Domonique OrangeDLIowa State
61RamsDerrick MooreEDGEMichigan
62BroncosEli StowersTEVanderbilt
63PatriotsCaleb TiernanOTNorthwestern
64SeahawksKyle LouisLBPittsburgh

Round 3

PickTeamPlayerPositionSchool
65CardinalsSkyler BellWRUConn
66TitansKeionte ScottSMiami (Fla.)
67RaidersAntonio WilliamsWRClemson
68Eagles (via NYJ)Keith Abney IICBArizona State
69Texans (via NYG)Zane DurantDLPenn State
70BrownsGenesis SmithSArizona
71CommandersMike Washington Jr.RBArkansas
72BengalsZachariah BranchWRGeorgia
73SaintsJosiah TrotterLBMissouri
74ChiefsJaishawn BarhamLBMichigan
75DolphinsElijah SarrattWRIndiana
76Steelers (via DAL)Chandler RiversCBDuke
77BuccaneersKeyron CrawfordEDGEAuburn
78ColtsCaleb BanksDLFlorida
79FalconsMax KlareTEOhio State
80RavensBilly SchrauthIOLNotre Dame
81Jaguars (via DET)Sam RoushTEStanford
82VikingsJake SlaughterIOLFlorida
83PanthersChris Brazzell IIWRTennessee
84PackersCarver WillisOTWashington
85SteelersMarkel BellOTMiami (Fla.)
86ChargersTreydan StukesCBArizona
87Dolphins (via PHI)Ted HurstWRGeorgia State
88JaguarsGarrett NussmeierQBLSU
89BearsBud ClarkSTCU
90Dolphins (via HOU)A.J. HaulcySLSU
91BillsJalen FarmerIOLKentucky
92Cowboys (via SF)Travis BurkeOTMemphis
93RamsKaleb ProctorOTSE Louisiana
94Dolphins (via DEN)Daylen EveretteCBGeorgia
95PatriotsOscar DelpTEGeorgia
96SeahawksGennings DunkerIOLIowa
97VikingsRomello HeightEDGETexas Tech
98EaglesTaylen GreenQBArkansas
99SteelersBrenen ThompsonWRMississippi State
100 Jaguars (via DET)Bryce LanceWRNorth Dakota State

NFL Draft picks by team

Arizona Cardinals

  • Round 1, pick 3 -- Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State
  • Round 2, pick 34 -- Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech
  • Round 3, pick 65 -- Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Atlanta Falcons

  • Round 2, pick 48 -- T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
  • Round 3, pick 79 -- Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Baltimore Ravens

  • Round 1, pick 14 -- Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
  • Round 2, pick 45 -- Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn
  • Round 3, pick 80 -- Billy Schrauth, IOL, Notre Dame

Buffalo Bills

  • Round 1, pick 26 -- Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
  • Round 3, pick 91 -- Jalen Farmer, IOL, Kentucky

Carolina Panthers

  • Round 1, pick 19 -- KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
  • Round 2, pick 51 -- Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech
  • Round 3, pick 83 -- Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Chicago Bears

  • Round 1, pick 25 -- Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
  • Round 2, pick 57 -- Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State
  • Round 2, pick 60 -- Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State
  • Round 3, pick 89 -- Bud Clark, S, TCU

Cincinnati Bengals

  • Round 1, pick 10 -- Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
  • Round 2, pick 41 -- Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
  • Round 3, pick 72 -- Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Cleveland Browns

  • Round 1, pick 6 -- Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
  • Round 1, pick 24 -- Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
  • Round 2, pick 39 -- Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
  • Round 3, pick 70 -- Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

  • Round 2, pick 62 -- Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Detroit Lions

  • Round 1, pick 17 -- Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
  • Round 2, pick 50 -- Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Green Bay Packers

  • Round 2, pick 52 -- Christen Miller, DL, Georgia
  • Round 3, pick 84 -- Carver Willis, OT, Washington

Houston Texans

  • Round 1, pick 28 -- Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
  • Round 2, pick 38 -- Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
  • Round 2, pick 59 -- Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
  • Round 3, pick 69 -- Zane Durant, DL, Penn State

Indianapolis Colts

  • Round 2, pick 47 -- Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
  • Round 3, pick 78 -- Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Round 2, pick 56 -- Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma
  • Round 3, pick 81 -- Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
  • Round 3, pick 88 -- Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
  • Round 3, pick 100 -- Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Round 1, pick 9 -- Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (FL)
  • Round 1, pick 29 -- Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
  • Round 2, pick 40 -- Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State
  • Round 3, pick 74 -- Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Round 1, pick 1 -- Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
  • Round 2, pick 36 -- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
  • Round 3, pick 67 -- Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Los Angeles Chargers

  • Round 1, pick 22 -- Peter Woods, DL, Clemson
  • Round 2, pick 55 -- Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon
  • Round 3, pick 86 -- Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

Los Angeles Rams

  • Round 1, pick 13 -- Makai Lemon, WR, USC
  • Round 2, pick 61 -- Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan
  • Round 3, pick 93 -- Kaleb Proctor, OT, SE Louisiana

Miami Dolphins

  • Round 1, pick 11 -- Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
  • Round 1, pick 30 -- Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M
  • Round 2, pick 43 -- Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
  • Round 3, pick 75 -- Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
  • Round 3, pick 87 -- Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
  • Round 3, pick 90 -- A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU
  • Round 3, pick 94 -- Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

Minnesota Vikings

  • Round 1, pick 18 -- Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
  • Round 2, pick 49 -- Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
  • Round 3, pick 82 -- Jake Slaughter, IOL, Florida
  • Round 3, pick 97 -- Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

New England Patriots

  • Round 1, pick 31 -- R. Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
  • Round 2, pick 63 -- Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
  • Round 3, pick 95 -- Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

New Orleans Saints

  • Round 1, pick 8 -- Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
  • Round 2, pick 42 -- Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
  • Round 3, pick 73 -- Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

New York Giants

  • Round 1, pick 5 -- Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)
  • Round 2, pick 37 -- CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

New York Jets

  • Round 1, pick 2 -- David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
  • Round 1, pick 16 -- Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
  • Round 2, pick 33 -- Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
  • Round 2, pick 44 -- D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Round 1, pick 23 -- Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
  • Round 2, pick 54 -- Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
  • Round 3, pick 68 -- Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
  • Round 3, pick 98 -- Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Round 1, pick 21 -- Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
  • Round 2, pick 53 -- Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
  • Round 3, pick 76 -- Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
  • Round 3, pick 85 -- Markel Bell, OT, Miami (FL)
  • Round 3, pick 99 -- Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

San Francisco 49ers

  • Round 1, pick 27 -- Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
  • Round 2, pick 58 -- Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Seattle Seahawks

  • Round 1, pick 32 -- Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
  • Round 2, pick 64 -- Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
  • Round 3, pick 96 -- Gennings Dunker, IOL, Iowa

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Round 1, pick 15 -- Vega Ioane, IOL, Penn State
  • Round 2, pick 46 -- Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
  • Round 3, pick 77 -- Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

Tennessee Titans

  • Round 1, pick 4 -- Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
  • Round 2, pick 35 -- Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)
  • Round 3, pick 66 -- Keionte Scott, S, Miami (Fla.)

Washington Commanders

  • Round 1, pick 7 -- Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
  • Round 3, pick 71 -- Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas