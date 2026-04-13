Renner's three-round NFL mock draft: A wide-open top 10 becomes a case study in positional value
With as many as 20 players in play for the top 10, this class turns into a real-time test of how teams value positions at the top of the draft
I can't remember a year with a more in-flux top 10. Arguably 20 players could realistically end up among the top-10 picks when the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off April 23.
While I didn't project trades in this mock, moving proven veterans will likely be one of the bigger stories of Days 1 and 2 of the draft. That's because many teams will look to land sure-fire talent in a class with so many question marks.
One thing is certain: this draft will be a fascinating case study in positional value, as some of the highest-graded players in the class -- Jeremiyah Love, Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs -- don't play positions historically drafted in the top 10.
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
A no-brainer at this point. Mendoza is a perfect fit for Klint Kubiak's offense. Now they need to add more weapons for him in the coming rounds.
Round 1 - Pick 2
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Aaron Glenn needs a pass rusher right now, and Bailey fits the bill with an FBS-leading 14.5 sacks last year. He may not have Arvell Reese's ceiling, but he's far more technically advanced at the moment. He'll pair with Will McDonald IV to be a terror on third downs.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Cardinals fans may have PTSD from the term "hybrid linebacker," but Reese is a distinctly different type of prospect than those who came before him with that moniker. He'll likely end up as a pass rusher, given his absurd ability to generate force on contact. The fact that his pass-rushing tape was so strong without formal training bodes well for his potential.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
There may not be receivers worthy of the No. 4 pick, but there is a running back. Love is a difference-maker perfectly suited for the modern game. His ability as a receiver out of the backfield will help Cam Ward as well.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
It's not technically an immediate need, but with Jaxson Dart's injury history, keeping him upright is a must. Mauigoa could start inside at guard and eventually take over for Jermaine Eluemunor.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
The Browns' offensive line revamp continues. With their timeline, they have the luxury of taking a high-ceiling prospect who needs development. Still only 20 years old, Proctor has jaw-dropping traits for a player that young. His improvement over the course of last season makes him easy to buy into.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
The Commanders have already added multiple players to get more athletic in their front seven, and this would be the cherry on top. Styles is the freakiest linebacker to come out in some time -- maybe ever. His ability to do anything Dan Quinn asks would be a far cry from the limited athletes Washington had at the position last year.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Tyler Shough's go balls were one of the most impressive parts of his rookie season, but he didn't have receivers outside of Chris Olave to haul them in. That's Tate's specialty, as he has the body control to consistently come down with passes in tight situations downfield.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
Two of Brett Veach's worst picks as Chiefs GM -- Breeland Speaks and Felix Anudike-Uzomah -- came at edge rusher. It's a difficult position to find game-changers in the 20s and beyond, where the Chiefs typically draft. Bain's off-field concerns must be vetted, but he qualifies as a game-changer on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Downs is precisely the floor-raiser the Bengals' secondary needs. His reliability in coverage and as a tackler was missing in Cincinnati last season. Even with the addition of Bryan Cook this offseason, this makes too much sense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
The Dolphins arguably have the worst secondary on paper in the NFL. Delane is a high-floor corner with the kind of scheme versatility new head coach Jeff Hafley will love.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
McCoy didn't play this past fall, but that likely won't stop the Cowboys from adding what could be a No. 1 corner at the next level. His ability in man coverage is second to none in this draft class.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Lemon feels like a Rams receiver with his savvy as a route runner and physical play style. He can handle more of the dirty work during the season to help keep Davante Adams fresh for the playoffs.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Sadiq is essentially Isaiah Likely's replacement in the Ravens' offense -- only with a jetpack. He profiles best as a detached No. 2 tight end who can get vertical and block on the move.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
The Buccaneers land the top true guard in the class. Ioane would pair with Tristan Wirfs on the left side to form one of the NFL's top blindside-protecting duos.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
Cooper is a rugged slot receiver who can absorb more hits over the middle, helping keep Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell healthy outside. He has reliable hands and is outstanding after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
The Lions' need at tackle is desperate enough to take whoever falls at 17. Fortunately, it's one of the strongest positions in the class. Freeling improved significantly over last season and backed it up with a rare combine performance.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Thieneman is the type of versatile coverage player who can be a weapon in Brian Flores' defense. His range and ball skills are special on the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Panthers go wide receiver in the first round for a third straight year. Concepcion brings juice and separation ability that no one else on the roster can match.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Fano may slip due to length concerns, and if he does, the Cowboys would have no issue adding him to a burgeoning offensive line. He could eventually replace Terence Steele at right tackle and give Dallas one of the NFL's best run-blocking lines.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
The Steelers hired Mike McCarthy to do what Mike Tomlin never could quite get done -- develop a young quarterback. Before injuries hit, Simpson flashed plenty of tools over the first half of the season to grow at the NFL level.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Woods is exactly what the Chargers need along the defensive line -- someone with the juice to affect opposing passers. Jim Harbaugh has worked wonders with interior defensive linemen, making this a strong landing spot for Woods to grow.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
The Eagles haven't taken an offensive lineman in the first two rounds since Cam Jurgens in 2022. Like Jurgens, Iheanachor would be drafted before he's needed. The Arizona State tackle has all the tools to eventually replace Lane Johnson at right tackle.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
A dream scenario for Cleveland, as an extensive injury history causes one of the draft's most talented receivers to fall into its lap. Tyson has the high-end separation ability to be a No. 1 at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
Faulk fits perfectly with the Bears' long and physical edge room. He can be an early-down edge-setter, allowing emerging talent Austin Booker to focus on pass-rushing downs.
Round 1 - Pick 26
UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Lawrence brings the juice the Bills' edge group is lacking. He's one of the draft's most explosive athletes and showed flashes of turning those traits into production down the stretch last fall.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Lomu is the type of athletic tackle who can thrive in a Kyle Shanahan scheme. He needs to improve his nastiness and play strength, but when Trent Williams decides to hang it up, Lomu should be ready.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
The Texans added another wave of stopgaps along their offensive line. This pick addresses the tackle position long term. Miller improved each season at Clemson and has the power to move the line of scrimmage in the run game.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
San Diego State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
The Chiefs lost two starting corners this offseason and backfill with one of college football's best from last fall. Johnson has a strong history in press coverage that should translate well to Steve Spagnuolo's scheme.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Chase Bisontis IOL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Dolphins land one of the draft's top pass protectors in Bisontis. His ability to maintain a firm pocket stands out on tape. He could stick on the left side and kick Jonah Savaiinaea back to the right side, where he played in college.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
Thomas is the type of edge bender who can clean up the havoc created inside by Christian Barmore, Milton Williams and Cory Durden. He should be able to pick up where K'Lavon Chaisson left off.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Hood fills the void left by Tariq Woolen on the outside for Seattle. He's a physical, competitive corner and a much better tackler than Woolen was in this defense.
Round 2
Round 3
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|65
|Cardinals
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|UConn
|66
|Titans
|Keionte Scott
|S
|Miami (Fla.)
|67
|Raiders
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|Clemson
|68
|Eagles (via NYJ)
|Keith Abney II
|CB
|Arizona State
|69
|Texans (via NYG)
|Zane Durant
|DL
|Penn State
|70
|Browns
|Genesis Smith
|S
|Arizona
|71
|Commanders
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|Arkansas
|72
|Bengals
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|Georgia
|73
|Saints
|Josiah Trotter
|LB
|Missouri
|74
|Chiefs
|Jaishawn Barham
|LB
|Michigan
|75
|Dolphins
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|Indiana
|76
|Steelers (via DAL)
|Chandler Rivers
|CB
|Duke
|77
|Buccaneers
|Keyron Crawford
|EDGE
|Auburn
|78
|Colts
|Caleb Banks
|DL
|Florida
|79
|Falcons
|Max Klare
|TE
|Ohio State
|80
|Ravens
|Billy Schrauth
|IOL
|Notre Dame
|81
|Jaguars (via DET)
|Sam Roush
|TE
|Stanford
|82
|Vikings
|Jake Slaughter
|IOL
|Florida
|83
|Panthers
|Chris Brazzell II
|WR
|Tennessee
|84
|Packers
|Carver Willis
|OT
|Washington
|85
|Steelers
|Markel Bell
|OT
|Miami (Fla.)
|86
|Chargers
|Treydan Stukes
|CB
|Arizona
|87
|Dolphins (via PHI)
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|Georgia State
|88
|Jaguars
|Garrett Nussmeier
|QB
|LSU
|89
|Bears
|Bud Clark
|S
|TCU
|90
|Dolphins (via HOU)
|A.J. Haulcy
|S
|LSU
|91
|Bills
|Jalen Farmer
|IOL
|Kentucky
|92
|Cowboys (via SF)
|Travis Burke
|OT
|Memphis
|93
|Rams
|Kaleb Proctor
|OT
|SE Louisiana
|94
|Dolphins (via DEN)
|Daylen Everette
|CB
|Georgia
|95
|Patriots
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|Georgia
|96
|Seahawks
|Gennings Dunker
|IOL
|Iowa
|97
|Vikings
|Romello Height
|EDGE
|Texas Tech
|98
|Eagles
|Taylen Green
|QB
|Arkansas
|99
|Steelers
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|Mississippi State
|100
|Jaguars (via DET)
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|North Dakota State
NFL Draft picks by team
Arizona Cardinals
- Round 1, pick 3 -- Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State
- Round 2, pick 34 -- Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech
- Round 3, pick 65 -- Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
Atlanta Falcons
- Round 2, pick 48 -- T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
- Round 3, pick 79 -- Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
Baltimore Ravens
- Round 1, pick 14 -- Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
- Round 2, pick 45 -- Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn
- Round 3, pick 80 -- Billy Schrauth, IOL, Notre Dame
Buffalo Bills
- Round 1, pick 26 -- Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
- Round 3, pick 91 -- Jalen Farmer, IOL, Kentucky
Carolina Panthers
- Round 1, pick 19 -- KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
- Round 2, pick 51 -- Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech
- Round 3, pick 83 -- Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
Chicago Bears
- Round 1, pick 25 -- Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
- Round 2, pick 57 -- Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State
- Round 2, pick 60 -- Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State
- Round 3, pick 89 -- Bud Clark, S, TCU
Cincinnati Bengals
- Round 1, pick 10 -- Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
- Round 2, pick 41 -- Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
- Round 3, pick 72 -- Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
Cleveland Browns
- Round 1, pick 6 -- Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
- Round 1, pick 24 -- Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
- Round 2, pick 39 -- Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
- Round 3, pick 70 -- Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
Dallas Cowboys
- Round 1, pick 12 -- Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
- Round 1, pick 20 -- Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
- Round 3, pick 92 -- Travis Burke, OT, Memphis
Denver Broncos
- Round 2, pick 62 -- Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
Detroit Lions
- Round 1, pick 17 -- Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
- Round 2, pick 50 -- Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
Green Bay Packers
- Round 2, pick 52 -- Christen Miller, DL, Georgia
- Round 3, pick 84 -- Carver Willis, OT, Washington
Houston Texans
- Round 1, pick 28 -- Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
- Round 2, pick 38 -- Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
- Round 2, pick 59 -- Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
- Round 3, pick 69 -- Zane Durant, DL, Penn State
Indianapolis Colts
- Round 2, pick 47 -- Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
- Round 3, pick 78 -- Caleb Banks, DL, Florida
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Round 2, pick 56 -- Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma
- Round 3, pick 81 -- Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
- Round 3, pick 88 -- Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
- Round 3, pick 100 -- Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
Kansas City Chiefs
- Round 1, pick 9 -- Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (FL)
- Round 1, pick 29 -- Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
- Round 2, pick 40 -- Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State
- Round 3, pick 74 -- Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan
Las Vegas Raiders
- Round 1, pick 1 -- Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
- Round 2, pick 36 -- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
- Round 3, pick 67 -- Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
Los Angeles Chargers
- Round 1, pick 22 -- Peter Woods, DL, Clemson
- Round 2, pick 55 -- Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon
- Round 3, pick 86 -- Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona
Los Angeles Rams
- Round 1, pick 13 -- Makai Lemon, WR, USC
- Round 2, pick 61 -- Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan
- Round 3, pick 93 -- Kaleb Proctor, OT, SE Louisiana
Miami Dolphins
- Round 1, pick 11 -- Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
- Round 1, pick 30 -- Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M
- Round 2, pick 43 -- Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
- Round 3, pick 75 -- Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
- Round 3, pick 87 -- Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
- Round 3, pick 90 -- A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU
- Round 3, pick 94 -- Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
Minnesota Vikings
- Round 1, pick 18 -- Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
- Round 2, pick 49 -- Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
- Round 3, pick 82 -- Jake Slaughter, IOL, Florida
- Round 3, pick 97 -- Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
New England Patriots
- Round 1, pick 31 -- R. Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
- Round 2, pick 63 -- Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
- Round 3, pick 95 -- Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
New Orleans Saints
- Round 1, pick 8 -- Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
- Round 2, pick 42 -- Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
- Round 3, pick 73 -- Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
New York Giants
- Round 1, pick 5 -- Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)
- Round 2, pick 37 -- CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
New York Jets
- Round 1, pick 2 -- David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
- Round 1, pick 16 -- Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
- Round 2, pick 33 -- Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
- Round 2, pick 44 -- D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
Philadelphia Eagles
- Round 1, pick 23 -- Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
- Round 2, pick 54 -- Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
- Round 3, pick 68 -- Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
- Round 3, pick 98 -- Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Round 1, pick 21 -- Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
- Round 2, pick 53 -- Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
- Round 3, pick 76 -- Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
- Round 3, pick 85 -- Markel Bell, OT, Miami (FL)
- Round 3, pick 99 -- Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
San Francisco 49ers
- Round 1, pick 27 -- Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
- Round 2, pick 58 -- Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
Seattle Seahawks
- Round 1, pick 32 -- Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
- Round 2, pick 64 -- Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
- Round 3, pick 96 -- Gennings Dunker, IOL, Iowa
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Round 1, pick 15 -- Vega Ioane, IOL, Penn State
- Round 2, pick 46 -- Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
- Round 3, pick 77 -- Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn
Tennessee Titans
- Round 1, pick 4 -- Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
- Round 2, pick 35 -- Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)
- Round 3, pick 66 -- Keionte Scott, S, Miami (Fla.)
Washington Commanders
- Round 1, pick 7 -- Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
- Round 3, pick 71 -- Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas