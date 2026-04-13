Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 A no-brainer at this point. Mendoza is a perfect fit for Klint Kubiak's offense. Now they need to add more weapons for him in the coming rounds.

Round 1 - Pick 2 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Aaron Glenn needs a pass rusher right now, and Bailey fits the bill with an FBS-leading 14.5 sacks last year. He may not have Arvell Reese's ceiling, but he's far more technically advanced at the moment. He'll pair with Will McDonald IV to be a terror on third downs.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Cardinals fans may have PTSD from the term "hybrid linebacker," but Reese is a distinctly different type of prospect than those who came before him with that moniker. He'll likely end up as a pass rusher, given his absurd ability to generate force on contact. The fact that his pass-rushing tape was so strong without formal training bodes well for his potential.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 There may not be receivers worthy of the No. 4 pick, but there is a running back. Love is a difference-maker perfectly suited for the modern game. His ability as a receiver out of the backfield will help Cam Ward as well.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th It's not technically an immediate need, but with Jaxson Dart's injury history, keeping him upright is a must. Mauigoa could start inside at guard and eventually take over for Jermaine Eluemunor.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Browns' offensive line revamp continues. With their timeline, they have the luxury of taking a high-ceiling prospect who needs development. Still only 20 years old, Proctor has jaw-dropping traits for a player that young. His improvement over the course of last season makes him easy to buy into.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Commanders have already added multiple players to get more athletic in their front seven, and this would be the cherry on top. Styles is the freakiest linebacker to come out in some time -- maybe ever. His ability to do anything Dan Quinn asks would be a far cry from the limited athletes Washington had at the position last year.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Tyler Shough's go balls were one of the most impressive parts of his rookie season, but he didn't have receivers outside of Chris Olave to haul them in. That's Tate's specialty, as he has the body control to consistently come down with passes in tight situations downfield.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Two of Brett Veach's worst picks as Chiefs GM -- Breeland Speaks and Felix Anudike-Uzomah -- came at edge rusher. It's a difficult position to find game-changers in the 20s and beyond, where the Chiefs typically draft. Bain's off-field concerns must be vetted, but he qualifies as a game-changer on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Downs is precisely the floor-raiser the Bengals' secondary needs. His reliability in coverage and as a tackler was missing in Cincinnati last season. Even with the addition of Bryan Cook this offseason, this makes too much sense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Dolphins arguably have the worst secondary on paper in the NFL. Delane is a high-floor corner with the kind of scheme versatility new head coach Jeff Hafley will love.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st McCoy didn't play this past fall, but that likely won't stop the Cowboys from adding what could be a No. 1 corner at the next level. His ability in man coverage is second to none in this draft class.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Lemon feels like a Rams receiver with his savvy as a route runner and physical play style. He can handle more of the dirty work during the season to help keep Davante Adams fresh for the playoffs.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Sadiq is essentially Isaiah Likely's replacement in the Ravens' offense -- only with a jetpack. He profiles best as a detached No. 2 tight end who can get vertical and block on the move.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Buccaneers land the top true guard in the class. Ioane would pair with Tristan Wirfs on the left side to form one of the NFL's top blindside-protecting duos.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 Cooper is a rugged slot receiver who can absorb more hits over the middle, helping keep Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell healthy outside. He has reliable hands and is outstanding after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th The Lions' need at tackle is desperate enough to take whoever falls at 17. Fortunately, it's one of the strongest positions in the class. Freeling improved significantly over last season and backed it up with a rare combine performance.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd Thieneman is the type of versatile coverage player who can be a weapon in Brian Flores' defense. His range and ball skills are special on the back end.

Round 1 - Pick 19 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 The Panthers go wide receiver in the first round for a third straight year. Concepcion brings juice and separation ability that no one else on the roster can match.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Fano may slip due to length concerns, and if he does, the Cowboys would have no issue adding him to a burgeoning offensive line. He could eventually replace Terence Steele at right tackle and give Dallas one of the NFL's best run-blocking lines.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 The Steelers hired Mike McCarthy to do what Mike Tomlin never could quite get done -- develop a young quarterback. Before injuries hit, Simpson flashed plenty of tools over the first half of the season to grow at the NFL level.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st Woods is exactly what the Chargers need along the defensive line -- someone with the juice to affect opposing passers. Jim Harbaugh has worked wonders with interior defensive linemen, making this a strong landing spot for Woods to grow.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th The Eagles haven't taken an offensive lineman in the first two rounds since Cam Jurgens in 2022. Like Jurgens, Iheanachor would be drafted before he's needed. The Arizona State tackle has all the tools to eventually replace Lane Johnson at right tackle.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 A dream scenario for Cleveland, as an extensive injury history causes one of the draft's most talented receivers to fall into its lap. Tyson has the high-end separation ability to be a No. 1 at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Faulk fits perfectly with the Bears' long and physical edge room. He can be an early-down edge-setter, allowing emerging talent Austin Booker to focus on pass-rushing downs.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Malachi Lawrence LB UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th Lawrence brings the juice the Bills' edge group is lacking. He's one of the draft's most explosive athletes and showed flashes of turning those traits into production down the stretch last fall.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Lomu is the type of athletic tackle who can thrive in a Kyle Shanahan scheme. He needs to improve his nastiness and play strength, but when Trent Williams decides to hang it up, Lomu should be ready.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th The Texans added another wave of stopgaps along their offensive line. This pick addresses the tackle position long term. Miller improved each season at Clemson and has the power to move the line of scrimmage in the run game.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Chris Johnson CB San Diego State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th The Chiefs lost two starting corners this offseason and backfill with one of college football's best from last fall. Johnson has a strong history in press coverage that should translate well to Steve Spagnuolo's scheme.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 Chase Bisontis IOL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins land one of the draft's top pass protectors in Bisontis. His ability to maintain a firm pocket stands out on tape. He could stick on the left side and kick Jonah Savaiinaea back to the right side, where he played in college.

Round 1 - Pick 31 R Mason Thomas DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 5th Thomas is the type of edge bender who can clean up the havoc created inside by Christian Barmore, Milton Williams and Cory Durden. He should be able to pick up where K'Lavon Chaisson left off.