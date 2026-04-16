2026 NFL worst mock draft ever: First-round picks designed to frustrate every NFL fan base
Garrett Podell rips through a 2026 NFL Draft scenario designed for maximum rage baiting
Every mock draft yours truly has produced here at CBS Sports over the years has been about one thing: attempting to create as accurate a projection for how the first-round of the NFL Draft could unfold.
The 2023 NFL Draft was a crowning moment as Fantasy Pros graded my final mock that year as tied for the most accurate on the internet that year. However, that's not what's going on here. This mock draft is different: its aim is to rage bait every NFL fan base with the least desirable draft pick for their respective team.
Does this endeavor sound somewhat silly? Sure, but then you have to recall draft moves like the San Francisco 49ers surrendering four picks, including three first-round selections, to move up from No. 12 to No. 3 in 2021 to draft Trey Lance. Or perhaps six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick making N'Keal Harry the first-round wide receiver he wanted in a 2019 class that also had A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, one of the best executives in the game today, decided he'd rather have Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson in 2020. In 2018, the Arizona Cardinals needed a quarterback, and they chose to select Josh Rosen over Lamar Jackson.
Note: The aim here is to make horrific picks for every team, but the point of this mock is also that they have to be within the realm of being realistic as well.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
Fernando Mendoza has to go somewhere, and new Raiders bridge quarterback Kirk Cousins is already talking about him like he's going to be teammates with the Indiana Hoosiers Heisman Trophy winner and national championship-winning QB. Let the party commence in Las Vegas because after a free agency spending spree and drafting Mendoza, you'll be near impossible to rage bait for the next few months and potentially much, much longer.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
While Jeremiyah Love is viewed as one of the best prospects in this draft, he plays one of the least valuable positions in football as a running back. New York making this move with Breece Hall on the franchise tag would be an exorbitant amount of resources spent on RBs. Exactly what a rebuilding team needs.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
There's no issue at all with the Cardinals selecting one of the top two edge rushers in this draft class, but this selection would mark three consecutive years the team has allocated first-round draft capital to improve their defensive line. The offensive line and secondary, among other areas, could use more support.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
The Tennessee Titans spent an NFL-most $316.1 million in free agency this offseason, with much of that going to the team's cornerback position after signing both Alontae Taylor (three years, $58 million with $42 million guaranteed) and Cor'Dale Flott (three years, $45 million with $32 million guaranteed). In an effort to make new head coach Robert Saleh's secondary air-tight, the Titans over-index their resources at the position by drafting another corner here.
Round 1 - Pick 5
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
The New York Giants could use another running mate at wide receiver for Malik Nabers to help, offensive line support for Jaxson Dart and cornerback reinforcements. However, they select edge rusher David Bailey, the 2025 college football sacks leader, with another one of their former top-five-pick edge rushers in Kayvon Thibodeaux likely out the door next offseason. That's a lot of draft capital to expend along the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Yes, the Cleveland Browns just saw second-round pick linebacker Carson Schwesinger take home 2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. However, they can't help themselves with a local product in Sonny Styles after he tested athletically similar to Calvin Johnson at the combine. More help for Myles Garrett while the NFL's 31st-ranked scoring offense (16.4 points per game) from 2025 goes hungry in the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
The Washington Commanders re-signed left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a two-year, $60.2 million extension this offseason and took offensive tackle Josher Conerly in the first round last year. Yet, they select another offensive tackle in the first round in Mauigoa here to reinforce Jayden Daniels' offensive line. Taking a tackle this high and moving him inside to guard would feel like a reach, especially when Washington could have their pick of any wide receiver they want here.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
The Saints pass on adding a much-needed wide receiver to complement Chris Olave, and they instead select cornerback Jermod McCoy, who didn't play a single snap in 2025 while recovering from a torn ACL. He did perform well at Tennessee's Pro Day, but both wide receiver and edge rusher are greater needs for New Orleans.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
The Chiefs have glaring needs at edge rusher, defensive back and wide receiver. Yet, they overreact to Patrick Mahomes' torn ACL and go offensive tackle here with Spencer Fano. Protecting Mahomes isn't a massive troll, but it will feel like a missed opportunity with Rueben Bain, Caleb Downs and Carnell Tate still on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Only the Dallas Cowboys' and New York Jets' defenses surrendered more points than the Cincinnati Bengals in 2025. Yet, the Bengals just can't help themselves, and they select local product Carnell Tate out of Ohio State with an eye toward Joe Burrow having enough firepower to win shootout after shootout by lighting up the scoreboard.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
The rebuild is on in Miami, and while many of their fans would love to see offensive line or defensive back support, they swing for a Jaylen Waddle replacement in Makai Lemon. Lemon did win the 2025 Biletnikoff Award as college football's best wide receiver, but his bizarre combine press conference left many wondering about his level of focus and discipline. Miami is an ideal place for someone with those types of question marks.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
The Dallas Cowboys pass on both Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain in the name of selecting a bigger edge rusher who they view as more of a scheme fit for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker in Keldric Faulk. The upside is there, but Faulk needs plenty of development with his pass rush plan/arsenal of moves. The last time Dallas took a defensive lineman in the first round who needed plenty of development was 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
The Los Angeles Rams never had the chance to pick this high in the draft, but they're here thanks to the Atlanta Falcons. However, they continue pouring resources into their already loaded defensive line instead of selecting top safety Caleb Downs or a wide receiver who could grow into replacing Davante Adams.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Baltimore Ravens add a third first-round pick safety after drafting All-Pro Kyle Hamilton in the opening round in 2022 and Malaki Starks in the first round last year. The best player available method goes awry when the Ravens could desperately use help along the interior of their offensive line after the free agency departure of Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could use help at edge rusher or even tight end, but they instead continue to pour draft capital into what's already a solid offensive line as Baker Mayfield enters his ninth NFL season at 31-years-old.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Wide receivers like Jordyn Tyson and Omar Cooper Jr. are on the board, but the Jets decide to invest in another safety who could learn and grow next to Minkah Fitzpatrick for head coach Aaron Glenn's defense. Thieneman isn't a bad player; he just isn't what the Jets need at this spot.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
The Detroit Lions desperately need help in the trenches at both edge rusher and offensive tackle, but the Lions take the best player on their board in Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing comes over to Detroit after coaching Trey McBride in Arizona, and he decides he wants two of that type of weapon, which he gets in Sadiq and Sam LaPorta.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
The Minnesota Vikings really don't want to have to start J.J. McCarthy again, so they opt to reinforce Kyler Murray's offensive line by selecting Kadyn Proctor, arguably the most physically tantalizing offensive lineman in this draft. At his massive size, Minnesota aims to move him inside to guard if Will Fries continues to struggle. However, their defensive backs and wide receiver rooms could have depth here.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
General manager Dan Morgan said no rule says he can't take a first-round wide receiver three years in a row, and he does it here by selecting Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson. Tyson is electric after the catch, but he's had a nagging hamstring injury that has hurt him during the pre-draft process, which is why he is available. Their safety and offensive line positions could also have used a little more help here.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
The Dallas Cowboys go best player available here and select Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Monroe Freeling to replace fellow first-round pick Tyler Guyton at left tackle. Durability has been an issue for Guyton, missing nine games in two seasons, but spending another first-round pick on an unrefined offensive tackle wouldn't be super exciting with the worst defense in football still needing more talent.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
The selection of Ty Simpson here, 21st overall, would set the present-day and future Pittsburgh Steelers squad back years at the quarterback position. Simpson's processing ability just isn't at an NFL level at the moment after being a one-year starter in college, and he doesn't have the elite athletic traits necessary to mask that issue. After perhaps another year of old man Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh could still fail to have the right, long-term guy at QB for the next few seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
The Chargers need help at edge rusher, so they select Akheem Mesidor 22nd overall. His 12.5 sacks were tied for the third-most in the nation and led the ACC in 2025, but Mesidor did so as a man among boys from a developmental perspective. He just turned 25-years-old on April 5. Los Angeles felt they needed a replacement for Odafe Oweh here, but their fans may not enjoy seeing a player go in the first round who will be pushing 30-years-old at the end of his rookie deal.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
The Eagles' offense could use some help, whether it's their offensive line finding a long-term successor for the aging Lane Johnson or more receiving help for Jalen Hurts. However, general manager Howie Roseman decides to continue reinforcing his defense at the top of the draft for the fifth year in a row by drafting defensive tackle Peter Woods. Roseman extended Jordan Davis to a three-year, $78 million contract with $64.4 million guaranteed this offseason, but who knows what that could mean for Jalen Carter?
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
Yes, the Browns selected defensive tackle Mason Graham fifth overall in 2025, but defensive tackle Maliek Collins is in his thirties and will be a free agent in 2027. Cleveland selects the best defensive tackle prospect in this class to make their Myles Garrett-led front seven even more intimidating and totally forget about adding a wide receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
The Chicago Bears traded away wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills this offseason, so they add another toy for Caleb Williams' receiving corps with Omar Cooper Jr., one of Fernando Mendoza's most reliable targets en route to a national title at Indiana. However, the Bears have much greater needs at edge rusher, defensive tackle and left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs
The Bills have major needs at edge rusher, linebacker and wide receiver, even after trading for DJ Moore. However, they decide to select safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, a nice but maybe unnecessary addition after signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs
Wide receiver and offensive line are two big needs for the 49ers, especially with uncertainty about Trent Williams' contractual future going forward. Instead, they take edge rusher Cashius Howell as they continue to throw more resources at the NFL's worst pass rush. Two concerns: his 31-inch arms and his two worst games of 2025 came in Texas A&M's last two games, the two most important games of the season: against Texas with a trip to the SEC title game on the line and against Miami in the CFP.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
The Houston Texans are in win-now mode as the end of C.J. Stroud's rookie deal gets closer and closer, but they instead decide to take developmental right tackle in Caleb Lomu. He was a left tackle at Utah, but he'll be right tackle Braden Smith's injury insurance in 2026 and his long-term successor down the road.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
Zion Young EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Young is a local favorite out of Missouri and the Chiefs do need help at edge rusher. However, Young is very developmental in terms of his stance (plays too tall), he's not incredibly explosive and his pass rush moves are very unrefined. Plus, the Chiefs fail to address their wide receiver and cornerback needs.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Dolphins double down at wide receiver to give quarterback Malik Willis a shot at survival as their starting quarterback in 2026. There are many other needs the Dolphins have, but Miami goes all in on the offense for Willis in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
No, the Patriots don't have a glaring need at corner, but Mike Vrabel just couldn't help himself when seeing Avieon Terrell's ball production. Terrell set Clemson records for a defensive back in forced fumbles in a season (five) and a career (eight from 2023-2025). New England's needs up front go unaddressed in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Quarterback Sam Darnold struggled to hit his intended targets deep downfield in the Super Bowl, so Seattle tries to make that a little easier by drafting Texas A&M speedster KC Concepcion. Sure, edge rusher, cornerback and running back are bigger needs, but you can do what you want when you're the defending champs.