Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 Fernando Mendoza has to go somewhere, and new Raiders bridge quarterback Kirk Cousins is already talking about him like he's going to be teammates with the Indiana Hoosiers Heisman Trophy winner and national championship-winning QB. Let the party commence in Las Vegas because after a free agency spending spree and drafting Mendoza, you'll be near impossible to rage bait for the next few months and potentially much, much longer.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 While Jeremiyah Love is viewed as one of the best prospects in this draft, he plays one of the least valuable positions in football as a running back. New York making this move with Breece Hall on the franchise tag would be an exorbitant amount of resources spent on RBs. Exactly what a rebuilding team needs.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd There's no issue at all with the Cardinals selecting one of the top two edge rushers in this draft class, but this selection would mark three consecutive years the team has allocated first-round draft capital to improve their defensive line. The offensive line and secondary, among other areas, could use more support.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Tennessee Titans spent an NFL-most $316.1 million in free agency this offseason, with much of that going to the team's cornerback position after signing both Alontae Taylor (three years, $58 million with $42 million guaranteed) and Cor'Dale Flott (three years, $45 million with $32 million guaranteed). In an effort to make new head coach Robert Saleh's secondary air-tight, the Titans over-index their resources at the position by drafting another corner here.

Round 1 - Pick 5 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The New York Giants could use another running mate at wide receiver for Malik Nabers to help, offensive line support for Jaxson Dart and cornerback reinforcements. However, they select edge rusher David Bailey, the 2025 college football sacks leader, with another one of their former top-five-pick edge rushers in Kayvon Thibodeaux likely out the door next offseason. That's a lot of draft capital to expend along the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Yes, the Cleveland Browns just saw second-round pick linebacker Carson Schwesinger take home 2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. However, they can't help themselves with a local product in Sonny Styles after he tested athletically similar to Calvin Johnson at the combine. More help for Myles Garrett while the NFL's 31st-ranked scoring offense (16.4 points per game) from 2025 goes hungry in the top 10.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th The Washington Commanders re-signed left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a two-year, $60.2 million extension this offseason and took offensive tackle Josher Conerly in the first round last year. Yet, they select another offensive tackle in the first round in Mauigoa here to reinforce Jayden Daniels' offensive line. Taking a tackle this high and moving him inside to guard would feel like a reach, especially when Washington could have their pick of any wide receiver they want here.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Saints pass on adding a much-needed wide receiver to complement Chris Olave, and they instead select cornerback Jermod McCoy, who didn't play a single snap in 2025 while recovering from a torn ACL. He did perform well at Tennessee's Pro Day, but both wide receiver and edge rusher are greater needs for New Orleans.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chiefs have glaring needs at edge rusher, defensive back and wide receiver. Yet, they overreact to Patrick Mahomes' torn ACL and go offensive tackle here with Spencer Fano. Protecting Mahomes isn't a massive troll, but it will feel like a missed opportunity with Rueben Bain, Caleb Downs and Carnell Tate still on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Only the Dallas Cowboys' and New York Jets' defenses surrendered more points than the Cincinnati Bengals in 2025. Yet, the Bengals just can't help themselves, and they select local product Carnell Tate out of Ohio State with an eye toward Joe Burrow having enough firepower to win shootout after shootout by lighting up the scoreboard.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 The rebuild is on in Miami, and while many of their fans would love to see offensive line or defensive back support, they swing for a Jaylen Waddle replacement in Makai Lemon. Lemon did win the 2025 Biletnikoff Award as college football's best wide receiver, but his bizarre combine press conference left many wondering about his level of focus and discipline. Miami is an ideal place for someone with those types of question marks.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th The Dallas Cowboys pass on both Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain in the name of selecting a bigger edge rusher who they view as more of a scheme fit for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker in Keldric Faulk. The upside is there, but Faulk needs plenty of development with his pass rush plan/arsenal of moves. The last time Dallas took a defensive lineman in the first round who needed plenty of development was 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Los Angeles Rams never had the chance to pick this high in the draft, but they're here thanks to the Atlanta Falcons. However, they continue pouring resources into their already loaded defensive line instead of selecting top safety Caleb Downs or a wide receiver who could grow into replacing Davante Adams.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Baltimore Ravens add a third first-round pick safety after drafting All-Pro Kyle Hamilton in the opening round in 2022 and Malaki Starks in the first round last year. The best player available method goes awry when the Ravens could desperately use help along the interior of their offensive line after the free agency departure of Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could use help at edge rusher or even tight end, but they instead continue to pour draft capital into what's already a solid offensive line as Baker Mayfield enters his ninth NFL season at 31-years-old.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd Wide receivers like Jordyn Tyson and Omar Cooper Jr. are on the board, but the Jets decide to invest in another safety who could learn and grow next to Minkah Fitzpatrick for head coach Aaron Glenn's defense. Thieneman isn't a bad player; he just isn't what the Jets need at this spot.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 The Detroit Lions desperately need help in the trenches at both edge rusher and offensive tackle, but the Lions take the best player on their board in Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing comes over to Detroit after coaching Trey McBride in Arizona, and he decides he wants two of that type of weapon, which he gets in Sadiq and Sam LaPorta.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Minnesota Vikings really don't want to have to start J.J. McCarthy again, so they opt to reinforce Kyler Murray's offensive line by selecting Kadyn Proctor, arguably the most physically tantalizing offensive lineman in this draft. At his massive size, Minnesota aims to move him inside to guard if Will Fries continues to struggle. However, their defensive backs and wide receiver rooms could have depth here.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 General manager Dan Morgan said no rule says he can't take a first-round wide receiver three years in a row, and he does it here by selecting Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson. Tyson is electric after the catch, but he's had a nagging hamstring injury that has hurt him during the pre-draft process, which is why he is available. Their safety and offensive line positions could also have used a little more help here.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th The Dallas Cowboys go best player available here and select Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Monroe Freeling to replace fellow first-round pick Tyler Guyton at left tackle. Durability has been an issue for Guyton, missing nine games in two seasons, but spending another first-round pick on an unrefined offensive tackle wouldn't be super exciting with the worst defense in football still needing more talent.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 The selection of Ty Simpson here, 21st overall, would set the present-day and future Pittsburgh Steelers squad back years at the quarterback position. Simpson's processing ability just isn't at an NFL level at the moment after being a one-year starter in college, and he doesn't have the elite athletic traits necessary to mask that issue. After perhaps another year of old man Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh could still fail to have the right, long-term guy at QB for the next few seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Akheem Mesidor EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers need help at edge rusher, so they select Akheem Mesidor 22nd overall. His 12.5 sacks were tied for the third-most in the nation and led the ACC in 2025, but Mesidor did so as a man among boys from a developmental perspective. He just turned 25-years-old on April 5. Los Angeles felt they needed a replacement for Odafe Oweh here, but their fans may not enjoy seeing a player go in the first round who will be pushing 30-years-old at the end of his rookie deal.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles' offense could use some help, whether it's their offensive line finding a long-term successor for the aging Lane Johnson or more receiving help for Jalen Hurts. However, general manager Howie Roseman decides to continue reinforcing his defense at the top of the draft for the fifth year in a row by drafting defensive tackle Peter Woods. Roseman extended Jordan Davis to a three-year, $78 million contract with $64.4 million guaranteed this offseason, but who knows what that could mean for Jalen Carter?

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Yes, the Browns selected defensive tackle Mason Graham fifth overall in 2025, but defensive tackle Maliek Collins is in his thirties and will be a free agent in 2027. Cleveland selects the best defensive tackle prospect in this class to make their Myles Garrett-led front seven even more intimidating and totally forget about adding a wide receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 The Chicago Bears traded away wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills this offseason, so they add another toy for Caleb Williams' receiving corps with Omar Cooper Jr., one of Fernando Mendoza's most reliable targets en route to a national title at Indiana. However, the Bears have much greater needs at edge rusher, defensive tackle and left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Bills have major needs at edge rusher, linebacker and wide receiver, even after trading for DJ Moore. However, they decide to select safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, a nice but maybe unnecessary addition after signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Wide receiver and offensive line are two big needs for the 49ers, especially with uncertainty about Trent Williams' contractual future going forward. Instead, they take edge rusher Cashius Howell as they continue to throw more resources at the NFL's worst pass rush. Two concerns: his 31-inch arms and his two worst games of 2025 came in Texas A&M's last two games, the two most important games of the season: against Texas with a trip to the SEC title game on the line and against Miami in the CFP.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Houston Texans are in win-now mode as the end of C.J. Stroud's rookie deal gets closer and closer, but they instead decide to take developmental right tackle in Caleb Lomu. He was a left tackle at Utah, but he'll be right tackle Braden Smith's injury insurance in 2026 and his long-term successor down the road.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Zion Young EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 11th Young is a local favorite out of Missouri and the Chiefs do need help at edge rusher. However, Young is very developmental in terms of his stance (plays too tall), he's not incredibly explosive and his pass rush moves are very unrefined. Plus, the Chiefs fail to address their wide receiver and cornerback needs.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 The Dolphins double down at wide receiver to give quarterback Malik Willis a shot at survival as their starting quarterback in 2026. There are many other needs the Dolphins have, but Miami goes all in on the offense for Willis in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd No, the Patriots don't have a glaring need at corner, but Mike Vrabel just couldn't help himself when seeing Avieon Terrell's ball production. Terrell set Clemson records for a defensive back in forced fumbles in a season (five) and a career (eight from 2023-2025). New England's needs up front go unaddressed in the first round.