Trevor Story, Wilyer Abreu and Carlos Narváez, among others, broke down in tears. The news hit hard on Saturday night at the Red Sox's team hotel in Baltimore.

When Red Sox manager Alex Cora and five members of his coaching staff were fired, the questions were many, but one hit the hardest: "What do we do now?"

"You keep going," one coach responded.

Cora was dismissed along with hitting coach Peter Fatse, assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson, bench coach Ramón Vázquez, third base coach Kyle Hudson and major-league hitting strategy coach Joe Cronin, the team announced.

The decision to part ways was sudden, but not entirely surprising.

Cora survived the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, serving a one-year ban before returning as manager in 2021. Not under Dave Dombrowski, then head of baseball operations, but under newly appointed chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. He outlasted Bloom's tenure and was even involved in the hiring of chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, a rarity for a manager.

But in the third year of Breslow's tenure and just the second year of Cora's three-year extension, the clock had begun to tick on one of the winningest managers in franchise history.

Cora has long said managers take jobs knowing they will eventually be fired.

Saturday evening in Baltimore, following a 17-1 win, the Red Sox's largest margin of victory this season, that moment arrived.

Why now?

Here's how Breslow answered that question when he spoke to reporters on Sunday:

"It really comes down to the belief that we have the players and the belief that we have in the group to accomplish what we set out to accomplish by acting today," Breslow said. "It gives us 135 games ahead of us, so we've got almost a full season's worth of run to take advantage of this fresh start and ultimately to compete for a division."

Behind the decision, which was Breslow's and backed by Red Sox owner John Henry and team president Sam Kennedy, was more than wins and losses. According to multiple people familiar with the situation, the move had been building over time.

Breslow, left, is in his third season with the Red Sox. Getty Images

"It was a culmination of misalignment that predates the current front office," said one league source.

The misalignment, in part, came down to the product on the field.

The Red Sox's roster issues

Cora revered Dombrowski, an executive known for spending and acquiring star talent through free agency and trades. His approach leaned traditional, relying on scouts, his coaching staff and Cora to shape the roster.

Under Bloom and Breslow, however, the philosophy shifted. With a greater emphasis on metrics, roster flexibility, depth and matchups, the organization moved toward a more measured, process-driven approach, one that also coincided with a reduced appetite for spending.

That left Cora frustrated, sometimes using his phrase "the roster is the roster" during press conferences to signal his dissatisfaction.

Instead of relying on established stars at set positions, Cora was tasked with maximizing the entire roster, one he felt at times was either too young, lacked talent or both.

Consider the last couple of years, for example.

The front office was bullish on former Red Sox infielder David Hamilton during his time with the club, believing his speed, defensive versatility, overall athleticism and underlying metrics made him a clear asset.

Perhaps even more so than Story, a former All-Star in the latter stages of his career.

But some on the coaching staff viewed Hamilton as a flawed player, one with tools but lacking feel for the game. Internally, there was a belief he could develop into an everyday player, though questions remained about whether that would happen in Boston.

The front office, though still confident in Hamilton, traded him to the Brewers during the offseason. When he returned this month and played well against the Red Sox, the front office again began questioning the coaching staff's developmental process with younger players.

"Why do a lot of players go to other places and get better?" one source said of the questions being asked. "Why do other guys come here and get worse?"

From the front office perspective, the program lacked structure and was not conducive to consistent player development.

That, however, was disputed by others familiar with the situation, who pointed to the development of Romy Gonzalez, Rob Refsnyder and Jarren Duran, among others.

"We've gotten the most out of guys," the person said. "Players leave here and get paid."

After nearly being out of the league entering 2022, Refsnyder signed a one-year, $6.25 million deal with Seattle for 2026.

A growing disconnect

The disconnect on the field circles back to Story.

There were those in the organization who believed Story was past his prime and no longer capable of being an everyday impact player.

Even in a 2025 season in which Story started slow but finished with 25 home runs and 96 RBIs, the front office was not fully convinced, pointing to underlying metrics that suggested the production was not sustainable.

Alex Cora initially used Trevor Story in the No. 2 spot in the lineup this season. Getty Images

This year, when Cora moved Story into the two-hole, the decision raised questions internally.

His struggles, though, eventually led to Cora dropping him in the order.

"I still think he's an everyday player," one source said. But some in the organization disagreed with that evaluation.

Bad start in Beantown

Red Sox offensive ranks through April 26

Stat

MLB rank Home runs 19 T-28th OPS .669 27th AVG .233 21st Runs 117 T-23rd

The Red Sox have adopted elements of the Driveline methodology in both their pitching and hitting programs, hiring its founder, Kyle Boddy, to a special adviser role.

Pitching coach Andrew Bailey, a close friend of Breslow's, is heavily involved in that approach, emphasizing data-driven concepts and throwing hard in the strike zone.

But the hitting approach was met with some pause, given the roster construction. John Soteropulos was promoted to Red Sox hitting coach after Cora's firing. His background is rooted in Driveline.

Breslow and Driveline emphasize pulling the ball in the air, but some in the organization questioned whether that approach fit the current group of hitters.

"If we're telling the truth, a lot of the [young guys] don't buy into any of that shit," one person familiar with the situation said.

Inexperience within the coaching staff was also cited as a concern. While Driveline's impact is growing across the sport, some questioned whether the experience level of those implementing it aligned with the demands of major-league roles.

The fallout between Cora and the organization had been building for some time, and the slow start only magnified the disconnect and accelerated the decision.

"I think Craig's back is against the wall," said one source. "If he's going to go down, he's going to go down his way. That's what this is all about."

The players, though, are left to pick up the pieces, still trying to process what happened.

"I had five guys text me, 'what's the game plan today?'" said one former staff member.

Breslow and his group will now have to provide it.