Suns star Devin Booker heavily criticized the officials following a 120-107 loss to the Thunder in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday. Booker, who finished the game with 22 points, took aim at official James Williams, for what he thought was "terrible" officiating.

Booker, a five-time All-Star and 11-year NBA veteran, earned a head-scratching technical in the third quarter against the defending champs. After the game, he said the referees need to be held accountable or fans could start looking at the NBA in the same lens as pro wrestling.

"In my 11 years, I haven't called a ref out by name, but James [Williams] was terrible tonight through and through," Booker said after the game. "It's bad for the sport, bad for the integrity of the sport. People are going to start viewing this as a WWE if they're not held responsible."

Booker wasn't the only Suns player who criticized the officiating. Dillon Brooks, who had 30 points before picking up his sixth and final foul of the game with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter, specifically took aim at Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for what he's been heavily criticized for in the past: flopping.

Brooks was asked what it was like guarding Gilgeous-Alexander, and how to stay out of foul trouble going forward, to which he gave a very blunt response.

"A little frail, that's what the refs are going to call," Brooks said. "I gotta be smarter about it, but this is the playoffs, a man's game."

Brooks then brought up how physical the game used to be compared to what is allowed now.

"When I used to watch this back when Michael Jordan was playing, or whoever else, when LeBron [James] was younger, it was physical basketball," Brooks said. "I don't get why all the falling, the flopping and flailing and all this stuff is allowed when we get to the playoffs. Leave that for the [regular] season, for the fans. This is about who is the better team, who is the [smarter] team. Don't decide the games on free throws."

Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't bothered by Brooks' comments.

"I can't control what Dillon, or anybody else on the other side is going to complain about," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "All I can do is try to go out there and win basketball games with my team. Dillon's doing what he's supposed to do. He's supposed to bring energy to the game, rile up the game. Once again, he did a great job of bringing energy to the game tonight. It was super fun out there, and I love playing against him."

While Brooks and Booker had gripes about the officiating of Wednesday night's game, which gave the Thunder a 2-0 series lead, there wasn't much discrepancy in free-throw attempts. The Thunder took just three more free throws than the Suns (25-22), but, to Booker's credit, there were a few instances where the calls could certainly be seen as questionable.

Perhaps the most glaring example came when Booker was given a technical foul in the third quarter for something that even the broadcasters were confused by. Booker came off a screen and as he absorbed contact from Jaylin Williams -- which knocked him off balance -- Booker lost control of the ball and tried to save it inbounds. The ball inadvertently hit Williams in the face, and shortly after the officials gave Booker a technical.

Booker said after the game that he was never given an explanation for the technical.

"It's definitely something that has to be looked into," Booker said. "I heard [Alex] Caruso tell them to call the tech and he ended up doing it."

Booker also took exception with an offensive foul call he received in the second quarter. As he elevated over Caruso for a turnaround jumper, which he converted as Caruso was falling to the ground, a whistle was blown, which made many think Booker would get the and-1 opportunity. Instead, Booker was called for an offensive foul, as officials cited it as an "unnatural shooting motion." On the very next play, Gilgeous-Alexander was attacking the rim, and as he spun off Collin Gillespie and elevated for a shot, he got tangled up with the Suns guard and was given the foul.

Booker was visibly frustrated with the officials.

"They said 'unnatural shooting motion' and that I hit Caruso, but Caruso was moving forward on that," Booker said. "If that's an unnatural shooting motion compared to what guys are doing to get fouls now -- you can play them side-by-side and I'll let you guys be the judge. I'm surprised this is happening on national TV in playoff games."

Booker certainly has a case for the technical, and it may be one that the league rescinds after further review. He also knows that a sizable fine is likely coming from the league, which he has no issue with paying if it means some accountability is taken.

"This is my first time [calling out officials] in 11 years, but it's needed," Booker said. "Whatever I get fined for it, everybody can pull the clips and see where the frustration is from."