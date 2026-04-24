The Philadelphia Eagles just drafted A.J. Brown's potential replacement, and the archrival Dallas Cowboys helped them do it. The Eagles pulled off one of the night's biggest moves when they traded up to select former USC receiver Makai Lemon with the 20th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

In return, Philadelphia gave Dallas picks No. 23, 114 and 137 overall picks. Dallas threw a seventh-round pick into the pot for Philly, but of course the real prize was letting the Eagles move up to No. 20 -- a spot ahead of another rival, the Steelers, who had likewise hoped to draft Lemon.

The transaction conjures up memories of 2021, when the Eagles selected receiver DeVonta Smith after acquiring the 10th overall pick from the Cowboys. Smith was a key cog of Philadelphia's Super Bowl team two seasons ago. The pick swap Dallas got in exchange for that trade allowed them to select Micah Parsons that same draft, which also worked out quite well (even if he is no longer on the team, Dallas got quite a haul back for Parsons).

But the real story here is that the Eagles' selection of Lemon further hammers home the idea that star wide receiver A.J. Brown has played his last snap as an Eagle. Philadelphia has been in talks with the Patriots about a potential trade involving Brown, a three-time Pro Bowler who played for Patriots coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee. It seems both sides are waiting for a post-June 1 date, when a trade would be simpler.

Got all that? In comes Lemon, out -- probably -- goes Brown, a lot of it thanks to an NFC East arch-rival. Here's how I grade the trade.

Eagles: A

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has once again shown why he is one of the best in the business. Without having to give up much, Roseman took full advantage of Lemon's surprising slide to the back-end of the first round.

Lemon was the third receiver taken on Thursday night and was selected 12 picks after the second receiver -- Jordyn Tyson -- was taken by the Saints with the No. 8 overall pick. You could argue, though, that Lemon is the best receiver in this draft.

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound Lemon is an explosive player who is reminiscent of former Panthers All-Pro Steve Smith Sr. Like Smith was, Lemon is a fiery competitor who can turn a short pass into a big play. He's a threat to take it the distance every time he gets his hands on the ball.

Lemon's transition to the NFL will be made easier by the presence of Smith and former 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley. He'll also get to play with the dynamic Jalen Hurts.

Cowboys: D

Dallas likely decided to trade back after watching yet another offensive tackle come off the board when the Panthers selected Monroe Freeling with the 19th overall pick. With five offensive tackles already off the board, the Cowboys pivoted, traded picks with the Eagles and used the No. 23 overall pick to select pass rusher Malachi Lawrence.

In Lawrence, the Cowboys acquired a player who can bolster a pass rush that was one of the league's worst in 2025. But that doesn't overshadow their lack of aggressivness in terms of getting one of the draft's top tackle.

Really, though, the Cowboys' biggest sin here was the fact that they gave their rival a big assist. Dallas helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl five years ago when they helped them draft Smith, and a similar story may play out in the coming years.