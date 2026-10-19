The Los Angeles Rams (2-4) will now be without one of their top stars on offense for the foreseeable future. Coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams ruptured his hamstring and will be out for 6 to 10 weeks.

Adams suffered the injury in non-contact fashion in the Rams' 18-16 defeat against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday that dropped the preseason Super Bowl favorites to last place in the NFC West through six weeks. The injury isn't all that surprising for the 33-year-old, given that he missed three games in both 2024 and 2025 due to hamstring injuries.

Averaging 80.0 receiving yards per game, his most since 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders (his third and final first-team All-Pro season, to go along with four receiving touchdowns in 2026, he was just the fifth wide receiver to produce those numbers at the age of 33 or older this century, per CBS Sports Research. This is a massive blow to the Rams' passing game that will become even more Puka Nacua-centric.

80-plus receiving YPG and 4-plus receiving TD in first 6 games of a season, Age-33-or-older since 2000 Season Age Davante Adams (LAR) 2026 33 Adam Thielen (CAR) 2023 33 Steve Smith Sr. (BAL) 2014 35 Joey Galloway (TB) 2005 34 Tim Brown (OAK) 2000 34

Rams decimated by injuries on both defense and special teams too

Adams wasn't the only Ram to go down on Sunday against the Cardinals. New kicker Blake Grupe tore his ACL attempting to make a tackle, so he is out for the year. Defensive tackle Poona Ford ruptured his triceps and is out for the season, and defensive tackle Kobie Turner is projected to miss four to six weeks with a groin injury. Meanwhile, 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year edge rusher Myles Garrett (knee) remains sidelined on injured reserve after playing just one game, Week 1 in Australia against the San Francisco 49ers, in a 2026 season that's gone from a dream to a nightmare in a hurry.