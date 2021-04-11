At least five quarterbacks are expected to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but there's also a significant amount of interest in arguably the top Day Two signal-caller. That's according to Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday that between 10 and 15 NFL teams have already made serious inquiries about Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond.

A four-year starter at Texas A&M, Mond was already considered a candidate to go as early as the second round. But Fisher fielding calls and having "extensive talks" with that many teams suggests the QB could, in fact, be an early Day Two target. The teams that have discussed Mond, Fisher told ESPN, "value his experience and ability to lead and win games."

"He does all of the things you need to judge a first-round player," Fisher added. "He helped change the culture (at Texas A&M) -- winning more games, taking a stand, showing he's a guy who can fight through adversity, took criticism, eliminated any distractions and continued to get better."

Many have ranked Mond as the seventh or eighth best QB prospect of the 2021 class, behind projected first-rounders Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones; as well as consensus Day Two -- or surprise first-round -- candidates Davis Mills and Kyle Trask. The Aggies standout, who became just the third QB in SEC history to log over 9,000 career passing yards to go along with 1,500 career rushing yards, has been lauded for his arm strength and playmaking ability but critiqued for inconsistency.

Should Mond actually go in the second, teams with long-term QB questions like the Falcons (No. 35), Panthers (No. 39), Broncos (No. 40), Lions (No. 41), Patriots (No. 46), Washington (No. 51) and Bears (No. 52) could be potential landing spots.