If you blink, we'll be at the 2021 NFL Draft. There, we largely have an idea of what's to come over the first three selections, but beyond that is anyone's guess. That includes No. 7 overall where the Detroit Lions are currently slated to be on the clock. They -- like a few other clubs within the top 10 -- could go in a wide array of directions: take one of the top QB prospects, draft a pass-catcher or roll with the top defensive player on the board. Of course, there's also a scenario where Detroit looks to trade down and collect more assets from a team trying to leap up to take a falling quarterback (and is willing to pay top dollar to do so). As it relates to that route, it appears as if feelers have already been put out to Detroit by other clubs.

"Yes, there have been (trade) discussions with other teams," Lions GM Brad Holmes told reporters Friday when asked about the possibility of trading down, via MLive.com. "I will keep those in house, but yeah, there have been discussions."

This is Holmes' first draft as the GM for Detroit since coming over from the Rams front office, so this first pick does carry with it some extra weight. While there's certainly a possibility the club looks to use No. 7 to trade up, that doesn't seem likely. The more realistic options are the team either staying put or heading down in a trade to gain assets for the rebuild. If they hang at No. 7, they could see if a young quarterback they like falls on their lap to groom behind Jared Goff, or target a number of the receivers that could be available to them at that spot.

"Whenever you're picking in the top 10, obviously it's an extremely valuable pick, but it's very exciting to be looking at this crop of players that would be worthy of selecting (there)," said Holmes. "Where I just came from, we weren't really used to picking in the first round that much. So being up in the top 10 (is cool). But at seven, we do have a cluster of players that we're comfortable with picking. But at the same time, we would be very prepared and also willing to move in either direction. So we're still open in those regards, but there is a cluster of players that we would be comfortable with."

If the team does elect to trade down, the Denver Broncos (No. 9), New England Patriots (No. 15), and Washington Football Team (No. 19) have been popular trade-up candidates in hopes of landing a quarterback.