Roll Pats. The day after the New England Patriots utilized their No. 15 overall selection in the first round to select quarterback Mac Jones, Bill Belichick and company have decided to go back to the Alabama well. On Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots elected to trade up to the No. 38 overall selection to pick defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Previously, New England held the No. 46 overall pick in the second round, which it traded to the Bengals -- along with No. 122 and No. 139 -- for the opportunity to select Barmore. That's quite the price to pay to move up, which should be an indication of how the Patriots view the 6-foot-5, 311-pounder. Barmore was looked at as a potential first-round pick, which could be why New England was willing to pay a premium to jump up the board and take him.

The Alabama product was CBS Sports' No. 1 ranked defensive lineman and the 26th-ranked prospect overall.

For the Crimson Tide, Barmore was first-team All-SEC in 2020 and was named the Defensive MVP for Alabama in its national championship win over Ohio State this past season. In that victory, he totaled five tackles (two for a loss) and one sack, so the Patriots are getting someone not only with a ton of talent but a player who can utilize those skills on the big stage, which is a similar trait possessed by his former Bama teammate Jones.

The interior of New England's defensive line was less than stellar in 2020 as it struggled against the run along with putting pressure on the quarterback. Over the past two seasons at Alabama, Barmore was the highest-graded pass-rushing defensive tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. In 11 games last season, he totaled 37 tackles (9.5 for a loss) and eight sacks.