The NFL is set to unfold its entire slate for the upcoming 2022 regular season on Thursday, but we have seen a few of the marquee events on the league's calendar be announced before the full unveiling. The international slate, along with the first Monday Night Football games, and a Christmas Day matchup on CBS are among those that we can already pencil in. Now, we have another to add to the list.

It was announced on Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Green Bay to face the Packers in Week 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET. That will serve as America's Game of the Week that airs on FOX.

Not only does this matchup feature two of the NFL's most well-known franchises, but it's also going to have a fascinating storyline surrounding Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy. This game will serve as McCarthy's first time back to Lambeau Field after coaching the Packers from 2006 to 2018.

McCarthy went 125-77-2 during his tenure with the Packers and led the franchise to a win in Super Bowl XLV back in 2010. Towards the tail end of his time with the club, however, Green Bay had fallen out of contention and there was rumored turmoil between McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After going 4-7-1 to begin the 2018 season, McCarthy was fired following Week 13. After taking a hiatus for the 2019 season, McCarthy was hired by Dallas in January of 2020.

Naturally, given that angle and the fact that both the Packers and Cowboys are routinely two of the biggest TV draws, this could shape up to be among the most-watched games of the season.

The full 2022 NFL Schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12, at 8 p.m., ET on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release will stream that night at 8 p.m. (ET) on Paramount+, NFL.com, the NFL app, YouTube and the NFL Channel.