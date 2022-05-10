NFL fans will be treated to an exciting matchup this Christmas. CBS announced on Tuesday morning that the defending Super Bowl champion Rams will host Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be on both CBS and Nickelodeon, as well as Paramount+ streaming.

Fresh off of their first Super Bowl victory as a Los Angeles-based team, the Rams feature some of the NFL's premier players in quarterback Matthew Stafford, reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and perennial All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Rams are coached by Sean McVay, who at age 36 became the youngest coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl.

Denver pulled off one of the offseason's biggest moves by acquiring Wilson, whose highly-successful run in Seattle included nine Pro Bowl selections while leading the NFL in touchdown passes in 2017. Wilson helped the Seahawks capture a Super Bowl title in 2013 before leading Seattle back to the big game the following season. Wilson is hoping to help the Broncos snap their six-year playoff drought; Denver hasn't been back to the postseason since they defeated the Panthers to win Super Bowl 50.

Wilson owns an 8-12 record against the Rams, who swept Wilson's Seahawks in 2021 en route to winning the NFC West division crown. The Rams own a 9-5 record against the Broncos that includes four consecutive wins dating back to the 2006 season.

The Rams-Seahawks matchup is expected to be one of three Christmas Day games. The league's plan is to play the majority of the Week 16 games the day before Christmas (including a Christmas Eve prime-time game) and following that up with a Christmas Day tripleheader.

The NFL recently announced a Week 2 "Monday Night Football" doubleheader. The Eagles will face the Bills in Buffalo starting at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Eagles will host the Vikings at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Five international games will also be on the NFL's upcoming schedule. The Vikings and Saints will face off in London in Week 4, the Giants and Packers will play in London in Week 9, and the Broncos and Jaguars will cap off the London portion of the international schedule in Week 8. The Seahawks and Buccaneers will play the first-ever regular season game in Germany in Week 10. The 49ers and Cardinals will have a "Monday Night Football" showdown in Mexico City in Week 11.

The full 2022 NFL Schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12, at 8 p.m., ET on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release will stream that night at 8 p.m. (ET) on Paramount+, NFL.com, the NFL app, YouTube and the NFL Channel.