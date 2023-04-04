The New York Jets are going to be one of the most intriguing NFL teams to watch in 2023. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced his intention to play for the Jets this upcoming season, although a trade is not official just yet.

The Jets have also revamped their wide receiving corps this offseason, trading Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns, and signing Allen Lazard plus Mecole Hardman. However, the real additions come later this month.

As it stands now, the Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. This will change when the Rodgers trade becomes official. Thanks to Pro Football Network's seven-round mock draft machine, we were able to run through a full draft acting as general manager Joe Douglas. Let's see how we fared.

Team needs: OG, OT, C, LB, DT, S

Round 1, Pick 13

Round 2, Pick 42 (From CLE)

Round 2, Pick 43

Round 4, Pick 112

Round 5, Pick 143

Round 6, Pick 207 (From SF via HOU)

Round 1 (No. 13 overall): OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Prospect ranking (overall) : 12

: 12 Position rank: 1

No surprises in the first round, as we have the Jets taking Peter Skoronski out of Northwestern. He played left tackle in college, but many believe he will move inside to guard at the next level. The Jets could stand to add both, so they will have some options. Taking a guard at No. 13 that isn't Quenton Nelson is a bit rich, but Skoronski could be an impact guy Day 1. You need to keep Rodgers on his feet if he's going to be successful in 2023.

Skoronski allowed just one sack and six pressures in 457 pass-blocking snaps last season. His 1.3 percent pressure rate was tied for best in the Big Ten. CBS Sports has him as the No. 12 player in this class.

Round 2 (No. 42 overall): LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Prospect ranking (overall) : 34

: 34 Position rank: 1

Simpson is a "linebacker," but there's a bit more to him. He played 129 snaps on the defensive line last season, 404 in the box and even 88 as a slot cornerback. The Clemson product was a 2022 Butkus Award semifinalist, and led the Tigers in tackles with 128 while tacking on 8.5 sacks.

Simpson is an athlete who Robert Saleh can have fun utilizing, and someone who can control the flats and operate as a spy against mobile quarterbacks.

Round 2 (No. 43 overall): DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Prospect ranking (overall) : 41

: 41 Position rank: 4

I think this is a guy many fans have draft crushes on. Kancey draws comparisons to Aaron Donald, and it's easy to see why. He's an undersized defensive lineman who balled out at Pitt. He can be a legitimate pass rusher from the inside, and can beat offensive guards with a quick first step. Athletic and aggressive, Kancey broke the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record for defensive tackles with a 4.67 time. Whose record did he beat? Aaron Donald's, of course.

Round 4 (No. 112 overall): S Christopher Smith II, Georgia

Prospect ranking (overall) : 126

: 126 Position rank: 9

Not the biggest safety nor the most athletic, but Smith is a player. His fifth collegiate season was his best, as Smith racked up 61 total tackles, five tackles for loss, five passes defensed and three interceptions.

Smith is one of those players who looks comfortable in his position. "Instinctual" is a descriptor you will often see by his name. While he's not the most gifted athlete, Smith played the position as good as anyone. He's aggressive, whether it's in one-on-one coverage, or flying downhill to take away YAC from a wideout. When Smith comes rushing down from his safety spot, he can look like the fastest player on the field. I think Smith fits best as a free safety, but he wore several different hats for the most talented defense in college football history.

Round 5 (No. 143 overall): C Jon Gaines, UCLA

Prospect ranking (overall) : N/A

: N/A Position rank: N/A

The Jets need a center, so here's an option. Gaines is not some lock to start Day 1, but he does possess the kind of center/guard versatility the Jets are after. At 6-foot-4, 303 pounds, Gaines played right guard, center and even some right tackle at UCLA.

I think Gaines is one of those prospects where it's really tough to nail down where he could go. Maybe Round 5 is too high, maybe it's perfect.

Round 6 (No. 207 overall): WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Fresno State

Prospect ranking (overall) : 176

: 176 Position rank: 22

I'll have to double check, but I think Rodgers had success throwing to a receiver from Fresno State once. The All-Mountain West First Team wideout led Fresno State with 83 receptions for 1,086 yards and five touchdowns last year. Over the last three seasons, Moreno-Cropper caught a total of 21 touchdowns. He ran routes in front of 27 different NFL teams at his Pro Day last week, and says he's "talked to mostly everybody now," per 247Sports.

I think he's an underrated wideout despite his small frame (5-foot-11, 172 pounds). His pro comparison is Harry Douglas, which makes a lot of sense to me.