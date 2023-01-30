PHILADELPHIA -- Lane Johnson won't hold back as he continues to persevere through the pain he's played with over the past few weeks. Whatever it takes for the Philadelphia Eagles to get to the Super Bowl.

Playing through a torn adductor in his groin and putting off surgery, Johnson has been shutting down opposing edge rushers throughout the postseason for the Eagles. Johnson allowed just two pressures in 27 pass blocking snaps in Sunday's dominant 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, with a beat rate of 0.0%.

It was a dominant performance against an excellent pass rush, even while Johnson is playing through severe pain. The Eagles right tackle admitted after the game he may have retorn his groin in last week's victory over the New York Giants. Johnson had to get a shot before Sunday's game to avoid severe pain.

"My sense of urgency is high," Johnson said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "You get in the back half of your career. I think we had a good team, I knew we had the parts to get where we're at. Yeah, man, it's just a week-by-week thing. Shout out to all our veterans and all our young guns, they're the engine behind this team. So I'm happy."

Johnson said he'll "make do" playing through the injury, yet one wouldn't know he was injured based on how dominant he's been this postseason. In 53 pass-blocking snaps, Johnson has allowed no sacks, no quarterback hits, two pressures, and a 3.8% pressure rate.

What Johnson is accomplishing is above the norm. He's even getting respect from Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons on his gutsy performance.

Johnson is one of eight Eagles players remaining from the Super Bowl team in 2017. He's searching for another title -- whatever it takes to get it.

"It's what it's all about at the end of the day," Johnson said. "Going to battle with your boys and going into that fire with them. I can't wait to suit up again with them."