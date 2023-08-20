The preseason NFL DFS spotlight will be on Chargers vs. Saints on Sunday night as the only game of the day. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m. ET with both teams coming off victories in their preseason openers. Saints regulars like Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara played in Week 1, while Los Angeles held out starters like Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler. Should the usage of star players a week ago give you insight as to how you should make NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Chargers?

With Herbert sitting, it was expected that rookie quarterback Max Duggan would get a lot of snaps. However, he only saw mop-up duty, much to the dismay of anyone who utilized him from the NFL DFS player pool. Is he someone to avoid on Sunday night? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Saints vs. Chargers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

In the season-opening Hall of Fame Game, Kaylor was all over Jets rookie running back Israel Abanikanda, who turned out to be the game's highest scoring player. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Sunday NFL schedule and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Saints vs. Chargers

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday, where every player on DraftKings is priced at $5,500 and $6,000 on FanDuel, is Chargers quarterback Easton Stick. With Herbert sitting in preseason Week 1, Stick played all but the final series before giving way to Duggan. The fifth-year QB was impressive in a rout of the Rams, completing 67% of his passes for 109 yards, and accounting for one TD pass without any sacks or turnovers.

Despite being with the Chargers since 2019, Stick has thrown just one regular season pass. L.A. wants to get him as many reps as possible in the preseason, and he's listed as Herbert's backup on the Chargers' depth chart, ahead of Duggan. The Saints allowed 248 passing yards and three passing TDs to Chiefs quarterbacks not named Patrick Mahomes in their preseason opener, so Stick could be salivating at the opportunity to face New Orleans.

Kaylor is also rostering Saints running back Ellis Merriweather. The undrafted rookie out of UMass was a two-time All-Independent selection and the Minutemen's first 1,000-yard rusher in the FBS era. He was the fourth Saints running back to enter the game in their preseason opener but led all players with 11 touches, including three in the red zone. Merriweather found the endzone as a receiver and finished with 43 yards from scrimmage.

The Saints' thin depth at running back should ensure that Merriweather is heavily involved again on Sunday. Kamara is suspended to start the year, so New Orleans already has a desire to see what other backs can offer, and third-round rookie Kendre Miller (knee) exited the preseason opener early. Also, converted receiver Kirk Merritt (hamstring) is hurt, leaving just Merriweather as the lone healthy option behind Jamaal Williams. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to set Sunday NFL DFS lineups, player pools

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Saints vs. Chargers, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who won a prestigious millionaire maker tournament last season, and find out.