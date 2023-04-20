Bryce Young is the odds-on favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. And that's how it should be, according to Young's Alabama teammate Brian Branch, another potential first-round pick. Concerns about Young's smaller stature are overblown, Branch told NFL Media on Thursday, adding that the Panthers are "stupid" if they don't take the quarterback with the first pick.

"Don't let that hype fool you," Branch said when asked if Young's height (5-10) ever affected him at Alabama. "Bryce is the greatest quarterback I've played against. Just how he's got a feel for the game, how he's elusive, he can get out of pockets. He played in the SEC, so it's like, how does his height affect him? To me, that's nonsense. He'll show people at the next level what he's capable of."

Asked if he believes Young will go No. 1 overall even despite the size concerns, Branch was adamant.

"Yes, sir," he said. "If he don't, they're stupid."

Young recently canceled the remainder of his scheduled top 30 visits ahead of the draft. The QB had already visited the Panthers and Texans, who own the first two picks in the draft, signaling the Crimson Tide product fully expects to be taken early. The Heisman Trophy winner has been lauded for his veteran-level poise and play-making ability despite his unprecedentedly small frame.