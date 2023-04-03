The 2023 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, and quarterbacks are the topic of conversation. The first two picks are expected to be signal-callers, but what happens at No. 3 with the Arizona Cardinals is going to be interesting.

Arizona already has a quarterback in Kyler Murray. At No. 3 overall, the Cardinals could select the No. 1 overall prospect in this class, Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., or they could trade the pick. Depending on which two quarterbacks are first off the board, the Cardinals' phone could be lit up when it's their turn to pick. NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah recently said on his "Move The Sticks" podcast that the Tennessee Titans have already explored doing so.

"Can I give you the team that I have been told to keep an eye on that's exploring this and looking into this?" said Jeremiah. "Again, this is just people around the league who said do not sleep on Numero 11. The Tennessee Titans. The two teams to keep an eye on with the trade-ups were the Raiders and the Titans."

This potential move makes a lot of sense for new general manager Ran Carthon. Ryan Tannehill is under contract for just one more season and new Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort spent the past three seasons as the Titans' director of player personnel. Plus, at No. 3 overall, the Titans would jump a division rival and quarterback-needy team in the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4.

The Titans have reportedly done their homework on quarterbacks in this class. Tennessee is one of just four teams that met privately with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud prior to his pro day. The Titans also met privately with Kentucky's Will Levis at his pro day, and are scheduled to meet with Florida's Anthony Richardson.

If one had to speculate on who the Titans are interested in at No. 3 overall, Richardson may fit the bill. Stroud and Bryce Young are expected to be the first two players off the board, leaving the Florida Gator who tore up the combine available. Carthon played his college football in Gainesville as well, and led Florida in rushing back in 2003.