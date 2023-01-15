Lamar Jackson is out for the Ravens' Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a Grade 2 PCL sprain, and with backup Tyler Huntley also nursing injuries, the question of who Baltimore will start at quarterback Sunday night is a big one. The answer, apparently, is that the Ravens will get creative. With Jackson out, Baltimore has Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown to choose from, and they are reportedly planning to use them both.

Both Huntley and Brown are likely see playing time, depending on what plays Baltimore is running, per NFL.com.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh did not announce a starting quarterback for the game heading into the playoff game -- which will be the third meeting this season between the AFC North rivals -- and said he would wait until game time to make a final decision.

Brown was the starter in the team's Week 18 loss to the Bengals. Huntley has been dealing with a wrist injury and shoulder tendinitis.

Harbaugh has remained "hopeful" that Huntley would be healthy enough to play in the first round of the playoffs and the QB being a full participant in Friday's practice is a good sign. If he does play, Huntley said there will be "no nerves" for what could be his first playoff start.

Huntley has started four games and played in six, with a 2-2 starting record, a 67.0 completion percentage, 658 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 43 rushes for 137 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Brown has played in two games, starting one, and focuses more on the passing game than running the ball himself, which is one way these two quarterbacks differ. He has a 44.9 completion percentage with 302 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Last week he passed 44 times and has just three rushes in two games.