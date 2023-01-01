The Pittsburgh Steelers will continue to be in the playoff hunt when they face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Pittsburgh can thank New England for its playoff window remaining open after the Patriots posted a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Had Miami won, the Steelers would have been eliminated from the postseason. But with the Dolphins now sitting at 8-8, Pittsburgh still has postseason hope despite a 3-7 start to the 2022 season.

The Steelers have to handle their own business along with continuing to lean on outside help if they are going to keep their playoff hopes alive. Pittsburgh needs to beat Baltimore on Sunday night and the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 18. They also need a Patriots loss at Buffalo and a Dolphins loss at home to the Jets next Sunday in order to leapfrog both teams while grabbing the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot.

Along with trying to make the playoffs, the Steelers are also trying to avoid suffering their first losing season since 2003. Pittsburgh has never had a losing season under Mike Tomlin, who succeeded Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher in 2007.

The fact the Steelers are still in the hunt is a testament to Tomlin, who has had to navigate a transition at the quarterback position as well as a considerable injury to reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. Watt's return, along with improved play from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, has helped the Steelers win four of their last five games to keep themselves alive in the AFC playoff picture.

In order to stay alive, the Steelers will need to beat a Baltimore team that edged them in Pittsburgh four weeks earlier. The Steelers struggled that day to stop Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, who rumbled for 120 yards and a score on 15 carries.