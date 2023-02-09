While the NFL world is zeroing in on Super Bowl LVII in Arizona between the two seeds in each conference -- the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles -- a few prominent players from the two conference runner-ups, the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, are refusing to get into the Super Bowl spirit.

Two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers made his Super Bowl pick Tuesday, but 49ers Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey, who scored San Francisco's only touchdown in its 31-7 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles, is hoping for an unachievable outcome.

"I hope both teams lose," McCaffrey said Wednesday on NFL Network. "Obviously, we wish we were still playing so bad. That game still hurts, and it will for awhile. I think Nick Bosa said it best, 'I don't know if I'm going to watch the game.' It might hurt too much. I think the hurt will start to go away once next season starts. We'll have a lot of fuel this offseason."

On the AFC side, Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase echoed McCaffrey's sentiment, saying he's also still not over the season-ending defeat. He and the Bengals came up just short of back-to-back Super Bowl appearances after the Chiefs kicked a game-winning field goal to secure a 23-20 win.

"100 percent, I agree with that, Christian," Chase said Wednesday on NFL Network after being told of McCaffrey's Super Bowl "pick." "It's tough down there, man."