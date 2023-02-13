Jordan Mailata did not blame the Eagles' 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on the playing surface. But the Eagles' starting offensive tackle was clearly not happy with the surface that both teams were forced to play on in what was the biggest game of the 2022 season.

Players on both sides were seen slipping throughout the game, which was played inside Arizona's State Farm Stadium. The turf used for the Super Bowl -- Tahoma 31 -- is one of the newer types of grass that was developed at Oklahoma State in 2018. The turf was developed under the funding of the United States Golf Association (h/t ESPN).

The playing surface may be good for golf, but it wasn't up to par in the Super Bowl.

"It was like playing in a water park," Mailata said of the playing surface while also calling it "terrible" for both teams, via Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice.com.

When determining what type of playing surface would be used for the Super Bowl, the NFL wanted a field that would be able to withstand a week's worth of rehearsals for the festivities surrounding the game. Their decision ultimately had a negative impact on the actual contest.

Playing surfaces were a hot button topic during the 2022 season. Back in November, NFLPA president JC Tretter called for the NFL to improve playing surfaces to decrease unnecessary injuries. Among other things Tretter called for an immediate ban of slit film turf, which is currently used in six stadiums.

Tretter noted that games played on slit film turf have higher in-game injury rates compared to other playing surfaces. Non-contact injuries and foot and ankle injuries are among the injuries that statistically occur more on slit film turf, according to Tretter.

"The NFL and its experts have agreed with this data and acknowledge that the slit film field is less safe," Tretter wrote in a letter to the league. "Player leadership wrote a letter to the NFL this week demanding the immediate removal of these fields and a ban on them going forward, both in stadiums and for practice fields.

"The NFL has not only refused to mandate this change immediately, but they have also refused to commit to mandating a change away from slit film in the future at all."

Unfortunately, the playing surface was once again a storyline on Sunday night, as pro football's most important game was impacted by subpar conditions.