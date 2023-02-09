If you're betting on the Super Bowl, one way to win big is to bet on the exact final score of the game, which is something a lot of people have been doing over the past few days. By itself, that's not necesarily notable, but the twist here is that everyone seems to be betting on the EXACT SAME final score.

Of the hundreds of props being offered by BetMGM for the big game, their fourth-most popular one has to do with the final score: Everyone is betting that the game is going to end with the Eagles beating the Chiefs 37-34. BetMGM has taken so many bets on that score that the odds have dropped from a starting point of 250-to-1 down to 80-to-1.

It's not just BetMGM though, because the same thing is happening at Draft Kings. According to the Action Network, 21% of all the final score bets that Draft Kings has taken has the game ending with the Eagles winning 37-34.

For some reason, everyone thinks that the game is going to end with that score even though that's a score that almost never happens. Only two games over the past two seasons have ended with a final score of 37-34 and only one Super Bowl team has ever even put up exactly 37 points and they definitely didn't win 37-34 (Washington beat the Bills 37-24 in Super Bowl XXVI).

So why is everyone betting on the same final score?

It's all happening thanks to viral tweet that was sent out this week. The tweet, which was seen more than 10 million times before being deleted, included a picture of the "Super Bowl script," which showed a final score of 37-34. In the tweet below, you can see what the viral image looked like.

If you're wondering why everyone is talking about a "Super Bowl script," well, that's a long story, but we're going to tell it anyway.

With all the bad officiating that has been going on this year, the hashtag #NFLRigged has been trending on Twitter after certain games that were poorly officiated, like the AFC Championship between the Bengals and Chiefs. That led some people to believe that the NFL was truly rigged and that the league was handing out "scripts" for each game so that players knew what to do.

That story stayed in the dark corners of the internet until a Jan. 31 podcast when Arian Foster was asked by PFT Commenter about the scripts that players get in training camp.

"We were really dedicated to it," Foster said of the scripts during the Macrodosing podcast. "So, it was more so like, that's what practice was about, it was about practicing the script. This is what goes on and this is what we have to do... WWF, so it's like we know what's going to happen, but you still got to put on a show."

After Foster facetiously made those comments, the story took on a life of its own, and now, Super Bowl scripts have been leaking all over the place. The most notable one was the 37-34 script that has the Eagles winning and enough people are buying into the script that the 37-34 prop is now one of the most popular ones at every sportsbook.

The NFL definitely isn't scripted, but the league is probably going to have a hard time convincing some people of that if the Super Bowl ends up with a final score of 37-34. Also, if that happens, the sports books will be losing a lot of money since everyone is betting on it, so there are certainly going to be a lot of people hoping that 37-34 doesn't happen.