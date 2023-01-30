The stage is officially set for Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle for glory in the final game of the 2022 NFL season: Super Bowl LVII. These two teams have been regarded as two of the best throughout the season, and now it's time to determine a champion.

This will be the first Super Bowl matchup to feature two Black starting quarterbacks with Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. They have established themselves as two of the best signal-callers in the league, although Mahomes has been on this stage a couple times before, going 1-1 in Super Bowls.

So, who are you picking in the final game of the year? At Caesars Sportsbook, the Eagles have opened as 2-point favorites over the Chiefs. Philly is -130 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is +110. The Over/Under is currently 49.5. Just five days ago, the Eagles were +250 to win the Super Bowl, while the Chiefs were +290.

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the initial simulations have this game at a coin flip. The Chiefs are winning just over 50 percent of the simulations, but the Eagles are actually averaging more points per sim.

The Eagles became just the fourth team in NFL history to win consecutive playoff games by 24-plus points, as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday 31-7. The other three teams all went on to win the Super Bowl. Philly is looking to become the first team since itself in 2017 to win the Super Bowl as a No. 1 seed. The Chiefs will have to prepare to defend the run, as the Eagles rushed for 148 total yards and four touchdowns vs. the 49ers. The 39 rushing touchdowns Philadelphia scored this season are the most by any team in NFL history.

The Chiefs on the other hand are back in the Big Game for the third time in four years, as they got their revenge over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game with a dramatic 23-20 victory. Mahomes is clearly still working through his high ankle sprain, but he threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns. This week off will certainly serve him well. With these two offenses, Super Bowl LVII could end up being a shootout. Get your popcorn ready.