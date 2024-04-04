The New England Patriots are revealing a major portion of which direction they plan on going in the NFL Draft based on two of their pre-draft visits scheduled for next week. New England is meeting with Drake Maye in Foxborough on Friday and Jayden Daniels on Monday, per multiple reports.

Both Maye and Daniels are expected to be top-five picks in the draft, as the Patriots are expected to go quarterback. New England traded 2023 starter Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed Jacoby Brissett this offseason, paving the way for one of the top quarterbacks to be taken at No. 3 overall.

One of Maye or Daniels is expected to be there at No. 3, depending on who the Washington Commanders take at No. 2. Caleb Williams is expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears, and then Washington is expected to take a quarterback at No. 2. Who will be the pick is up in the air.

"If somebody thinks they know, they'll have to fill me in," Quinn said with a laugh at the NFL Annual Meetings last week. "And so, with [general manager Adam Peters] and I, we're not there yet."

The Patriots are searching for their next franchise quarterback, something they have been looking for since Tom Brady departed after the 2019 season. New England is 29-38 since Brady departed, making the playoffs once and failing to win a playoff game in the four years since.

Jerod Mayo was hired as head coach to revitalize the Patriots after a 4-13 season, the franchise's worst since 1992. Perhaps Maye or Daniels will bring New England back to its glory days from the Brady era.

These upcoming visits will be huge for the Patriots.