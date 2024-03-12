Jordan Poyer is staying inside the AFC East. The former Buffalo Bills All-Pro safety has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins, according to his agents (via NFL Media).

Poyer was among the recent players whom the Bills released. The soon-to-be 33-year-old veteran is set to join a Dolphins secondary that is currently headlined by Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey and starting safety Jevon Holland.

An 11-year veteran, Poyer blossomed into one of the NFL's premier safeties after going from Cleveland to Buffalo before the start of the 2017 season. He had five picks during his first season in Buffalo and tallied 22 interceptions during his first six seasons with the Bills. Poyer received his first All-Pro nod in 2021 after filing the stat sheet with 93 tackles, three sacks, five interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Poyer was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording four picks and helping Buffalo win its third straight AFC East crown.

Buffalo has found an in-house replacement for Poyer. The team re-signed Taylor Rapp to a three-year deal shortly after parting ways with Poyer. Rapp joined the Bills in 2023 after winning a Super Bowl during his four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.