The Miami Dolphins did not secure the AFC East crown this season, but did make the playoffs for the second year in a row. Up next for Mike McDaniel and Co. are the Chiefs in Kansas City, but the Dolphins will be without a few key contributors on the defensive side of the ball.

Per NFL Media, the Dolphins will not have linebackers Jerome Baker or Andrew Van Ginkel for Saturday. Baker had wrist surgery and could miss the entire postseason. Van Ginkel has a foot injury that could cost him the entire playoffs as well. Additionally, linebacker Cam Goode tore his patella tendon and is done for the year, while coach McDaniel says the Dolphins are "not planning" for star cornerback Xavien Howard to play vs. Kansas City due to his foot injury, per NFL Media.

"We have capable players across the board and the team doesn't use that as an excuse," McDaniel said, via SI.com.

Van Ginkel had a career year in 2023 at pass rusher, with 69 combined tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss, 19 QB hits, eight passes defensed and an interception which he returned for a touchdown. He is a huge loss for the Dolphins, especially considering the fact that Miami lost pass rusher Bradley Chubb to a torn ACLlast week, and Jaelan Phillips to a torn Achilles two months ago. Melvin Ingram, who just joined Miami last month, and Emmanuel Ogbah may be Miami's starting pass rushers against Patrick Mahomes.

In his sixth season with Miami, Baker recorded 78 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two interceptions. Duke Riley is someone who may be asked to step up and play alongside David Long Jr. at inside backer.