Which athlete is the greatest of all-time, also known as the "GOAT," is a conversation that has surrounded sports for decades and will continue to be debated for as long as sports are around. The question of who is the NFL's GOAT could get a bit more interesting if Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wins another Super Bowl on Sunday, when he faces the San Francisco 49ers.

The 28-year-old already has two rings under his belt, along with two Super Bowl MVPs and two league MVPs. He has broken numerous records and surpassed some of the greats in many categories already. Each win adds to his argument to be in the conversation for the greatest ever.

For a long time it was San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana who held the title. That was until a sixth-round pick named Tom Brady entered the scene and won seven Super Bowls over two decades in the league.

While some believe the number of Lombardi Trophies a quarterback has dictates whether or not they are the greatest to ever play the game, some believe Mahomes is on his way there.

With a long career still ahead of him and on the brink of a third championship, Mahomes could one day pass Brady for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback. On Opening Night of Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes was asked about the possibility of racking up seven titles in his career. Even if fans and the media have discussed No. 15 one day having as many titles as Brady, it is not something Mahomes is thinking about.

"I mean, I'm not even close to halfway, so I haven't put a lot of thought into it," Mahomes said, noting that his focus is on the next game up. "I mean your goal is to be the best player that you can be and I know I'm blessed to be around a lot of great players around me. And so right now it's doing whatever I can to beat a great 49ers team and trying to get that third ring."

He said he may be able to answer the question later in his career, but for now it seems like a faraway goal.

"If you ask me that question in like 15 years, I'll see if I can get close to seven, but seven seems like a long ways away still."

The former first-round pick already has 14 playoff wins, tied for the third-most in NFL history with Peyton Manning, Terry Bradshaw and John Elway, all of whom played longer than Mahomes has.

Mahomes will make his fourth Super Bowl start in five years on Feb. 11 when the Chiefs face the Niners at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will be broadcasted on CBS, with a family-friendly broadcast on Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+.