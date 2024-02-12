If we learned anything this postseason, it's that you can never doubt Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Despite a shaky regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Miami Dolphins to start the playoffs, won road games against the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens, and then came back from a 10-point deficit in the Super Bowl to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

Mahomes has now won three Super Bowls, made four Super Bowl starts (most ever by any quarterback before age 30) and won 15 playoff games (third most by an NFL quarterback all time). As Mahomes continues to build on his already-impressive legacy, how does his career match up with the great Tom Brady through their first six seasons as full-time starters? Let's take a look.

Patrick Mahomes First 6 years starting Tom Brady 72-22 Regular-season record 70-24 15-3 Playoff record 12-2 4 AFC titles 3 3 Super Bowl rings 3 260/70 TD/INT 167/87 103.7 QB rating 88.4

Mahomes' .833 win percentage in the playoffs is the best of any quarterback who's made at least 15 postseason starts. This current Chiefs' playoff run was arguably their most impressive. The offense wasn't as explosive compared to past years, and Mahomes was even forced to make the first two postseason road starts of his career. The Chiefs were underdogs in three of their four postseason games, yet came out victorious in all of them.

Brady is known as the "GOAT," but there's another player on that same track. And he's just 28 years old.