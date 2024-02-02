While some sportsbooks are offering prop bets on if Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor Swift after Super Bowl 58, most are sticking to what Kelce does during the 60 minutes of play. He's linked up with Patrick Mahomes for 156 career postseason catches, most in NFL history, and his receptions bar for the 2024 Super Bowl is 6.5. The latest NFL props have the Over at -179 and the Under at +129, as just eight teams allowed more catches in the regular season to tight ends than San Francisco. Tight end success has continued in the 2024 NFL playoffs versus the Niners, a big reason for the plus-money payout.

San Fran allowed seven receptions to Green Bay's collection of tight ends, while Detroit's Sam LaPorta had nine catches on Championship Sunday. No team features its tight ends as much as Kansas City, making this one of the most intriguing Super Bowl prop bets. Before betting any NFL props for 49ers vs. Chiefs or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Super Bowl 58, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided NFL prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for the 2024 Super Bowl here.

Top NFL player prop bets the 2024 Super Bowl

After analyzing Super Bowl 58 and examining the many NFL player props, the AI PickBot says Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce goes over 72.5 receiving yards. SportsLine AI is well-aware of how successful the Mahomes-Kelce connection has been since linking up in 2018. Mahomes has an 80.9% completion percentage and a 139.2 passer rating when targeting Kelce in their postseason careers -- both of which are best among all QB-receiver duos over the last 15 postseasons. With that kind of efficiency, it comes as no surprise how often Mahomes looks Kelce's way, as he's gone over 72.5 receiving yards in 11 of his last 12 playoff games.

Kansas City won't shy away from its passing game on Super Bowl Sunday as that's where to best attack San Francisco. The 49ers have the league's No. 3 run defense but are middle-of-the-pack versus the pass, ranking 14th. The Niners have given up an average of 79.2 receiving yards to tight ends over their last six games, and none of the individuals they faced are on par with Kelce. The AI PickBot is solidly behind the Over (72.5) with this NFL prop, as Kelce is projected to finish with 91.5 receiving yards on average. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. 49ers

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has four other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any NFL prop bets for 49ers vs. Chiefs.

Which NFL prop bets should you target for Super Bowl 58? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL props, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 1,674 top-rated picks this season.