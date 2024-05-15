All 32 NFL teams will have to travel at least eight times during the 2024 regular season, but some will travel more and much farther. Teams will have to travel cross country, while some will go off to Germany and England. Have you ever wondered how many miles each NFL team travels, and how many time zones they cross through? Well, that info has been put together for the upcoming season and released prior to the official NFL schedule release.

According to Bookies.com, the Los Angeles Chargers will travel the most miles of any team this season -- a whopping 26,803 miles. The Chargers will also travel through the most time zones: 36. As for the team that will travel the least amount of miles in 2024, that honor belongs to Dan Quinn's Washington Commanders.

The mileage for this list was calculated by using the linear air distance between each stadium on Google Earth. Check out the full list below: