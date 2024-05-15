All 32 NFL teams will have to travel at least eight times during the 2024 regular season, but some will travel more and much farther. Teams will have to travel cross country, while some will go off to Germany and England. Have you ever wondered how many miles each NFL team travels, and how many time zones they cross through? Well, that info has been put together for the upcoming season and released prior to the official NFL schedule release.
According to Bookies.com, the Los Angeles Chargers will travel the most miles of any team this season -- a whopping 26,803 miles. The Chargers will also travel through the most time zones: 36. As for the team that will travel the least amount of miles in 2024, that honor belongs to Dan Quinn's Washington Commanders.
The mileage for this list was calculated by using the linear air distance between each stadium on Google Earth. Check out the full list below:
|Team
|Total mileage
|Time zones
Los Angeles Chargers
26,803
36
25,869
16
25,797
28
25,071
26
24,575
28
24,263
26
23,345
34
22,756
12
22,397
24
22,209
16
22,075
20
21,288
26
21,064
26
19,670
26
19,558
26
19,295
20
19,030
26
18,293
18
18,052
8
16,719
24
16,710
14
15,424
12
15,303
12
14,328
22
13,998
12
13,311
16
13,084
14
12,416
14
12,047
10
11,497
12
10,611
12
Washington Commanders
10,550
18