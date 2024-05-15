g

All 32 NFL teams will have to travel at least eight times during the 2024 regular season, but some will travel more and much farther. Teams will have to travel cross country, while some will go off to Germany and England. Have you ever wondered how many miles each NFL team travels, and how many time zones they cross through? Well, that info has been put together for the upcoming season and released prior to the official NFL schedule release.

According to Bookies.com, the Los Angeles Chargers will travel the most miles of any team this season -- a whopping 26,803 miles. The Chargers will also travel through the most time zones: 36. As for the team that will travel the least amount of miles in 2024, that honor belongs to Dan Quinn's Washington Commanders.

The mileage for this list was calculated by using the linear air distance between each stadium on Google Earth. Check out the full list below: 

TeamTotal mileageTime zones

Los Angeles Chargers

26,803

36

Miami Dolphins

25,869

16

Seattle Seahawks

25,797

28

New England Patriots

25,071

26

San Francisco 49ers

24,575

28

Los Angeles Rams

24,263

26

Las Vegas Raiders

23,345

34

Philadelphia Eagles

22,756

12

New York Jets

22,397

24

Green Bay Packers

22,209

16

Jacksonville Jaguars

22,075

20

Carolina Panthers

21,288

26

Arizona Cardinals

21,064

26

Denver Broncos

19,670

26

Chicago Bears

19,558

26

New York Giants

19,295

20

Minnesota Vikings

19,030

26

Dallas Cowboys

18,293

18

Houston Texans

18,052

8

Kansas City Chiefs

16,719

24

Buffalo Bills

16,710

14

Baltimore Ravens

15,424

12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15,303

12

Detroit Lions

14,328

22

Cleveland Browns

13,998

12

Tennessee Titans

13,311

16

New Orleans Saints

13,084

14

Atlanta Falcons

12,416

14

Pittsburgh Steelers

12,047

10

Indianapolis Colts

11,497

12

Cincinnati Bengals

10,611

12

Washington Commanders

10,550

18