Netflix didn't just score both of the NFL's 2024 Christmas games, hosting a Dec. 25 doubleheader featuring the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The streaming service will also tell "the definitive story" of famed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in an upcoming documentary series, according to the NFL.

A joint production with NFL Films and Skydance Sports, one of the studios behind the recent "Air" Michael Jordan movie, the Jerry Jones docuseries is scheduled to include 10 episodes, exploring Jones and the Cowboys through "never-before-seen footage and interviews" with the longtime team owner, plus all-time Cowboys greats of the 1990s. Those participants include Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Deion Sanders, as well as former Cowboys head coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer, plus other celebrities like former President George W. Bush, a noted Cowboys fan, and Nike founder Phil Knight.

The upcoming series is also produced by Stardust Frames Productions, whose credits include Netflix's 2023 series about former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. It promises to recount the journey of Jones "transforming the Dallas Cowboys franchise, leading a historic set of players and coaches to three NFL titles in the 1990s, and searing his imprint into the global sports business landscape."

The Jones docuseries isn't the first new NFL-related show to be announced Wednesday, hours ahead of the league's 2024 schedule release. NFL Films and Skydance Sports also unveiled a new offseason edition of "Hard Knocks," featuring the New York Giants and set for a July 9 debut on HBO and Max.