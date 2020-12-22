The San Francisco 49ers have had to deal with numerous injuries on both sides of the ball this season, including at quarterback. Those issues under center have affected them all season, and their troubles worsened on Tuesday. According to NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco, Nick Mullens, who has started the last six games, sustained an elbow injury against the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday that will require surgery and knock him out for the remainder of the season. Another 49ers quarterback, veteran Josh Johnson, was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, which means C.J. Beathard should get the start against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.

The 49ers did announce some positive news regarding their quarterbacks on the same day, but with just two games remaining in the regular season, it may not matter. San Francisco officially opened up the 21-day practice window for Jimmy Garoppolo, despite the fact that the 49ers do not have a shot at the postseason. Garoppolo landed on injured reserve in early November with a high ankle sprain. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he would be surprised if Garoppolo played in the remaining two games, but it appears they are at least going to give him a shot to return in the unlikely event he feels good enough to suit up.

Beathard will be the third quarterback to start for the 49ers this season. He has played in four games so far this year, and has completed 28 of 45 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak -- the most recent loss coming against the Cowboys. In relief of Mullens on Sunday, Beathard completed 5 of 7 passes for 100 yards and one touchdown. As for who will back him up this week, well, that remains to be seen. The 49ers will likely look to sign another quarterback in the coming days.