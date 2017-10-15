49ers bench Brian Hoyer mid-game, name rookie C.J. Beathard starter going forward

Hoyer is a reminder that San Francisco desperately needs a franchise quarterback

It took five-and-a-half games of futility but the 49ers have finally decided to bench Brian Hoyer. With 6:39 to go in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Redskins, first-year coach Kyle Shanahan mercifully pulled Hoyer for rookie third-round pick C.J. Beathard.

After the game, which the 49ers lost 27-24, Shanahan announced that Beathard would be the starting quarterback going forward.

Hoyer was 4 of 11 for 34 yards when he took his place on the sidelines.

Coming into Sunday's game, Hoyer made five starts -- all losses -- and was completing 59 percent of his throws with four touchdowns and four interceptions. His 75.8 passer rating ranks 37th among all quarterbacks this season. In terms of value per play, Hoyer ranks 26th, according to Football Outsiders, just ahead of Jacoby Brissett, Josh McCown and Joe Flacco.

Beathard saw his first regular-season action and finished 19 of 36 for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The 49ers traded up in the third round to get Beathard back in May instead of targeting Mitchell Trubisky or DeShaun Watson, who went No. 2 (to Chicago) and No. 12 (to Houston), respectively.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora continues to report that Shanahan and the 49ers could be in hot pursuit of quarterback Kirk Cousins in the offseason if he and the Redskins part ways.

