Bad luck would be better than the luck Elijah Mitchell has had this year. The 49ers running back, who recently returned from a knee injury, will be sidelined 6-8 more weeks after sustaining another knee injury during Sunday's win over the Saints. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan broke the news to reporters during his Monday press conference.

Mitchell went on injured reserve after sustaining his first knee injury during San Francisco's season-opening loss to the Bears. He was re-activated ahead of the 49ers' Week 10 win over the Chargers. Mitchell had 18 carries for 89 yards in that game, 59 yards on nine carries in San Francisco's Week 11 win over Arizona, and 35 yards on seven carries prior to getting injured against the Saints.

A 2021 sixth-round pick, Mitchell took the NFL by storm as a rookie last season. He ran for 937 yards despite playing in just 11 regular season games. Mitchell ran for an additional 169 yards in the playoffs while helping the 49ers get within a game of playing in the Super Bowl.

With Mitchell out, and with the 49ers having traded Jeff Wilson to Miami before the trade deadline, the onus of the 49ers' rushing attack will fall on the shoulders of Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey, who was acquired via trade with Carolina ahead of the deadline, has gained 443 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns since joining the 49ers. The running back with the second-most yards behind McCaffrey is rookie third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price, who has run for 37 yards on 16 carries in three games this season.