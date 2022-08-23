The San Francisco 49ers should have their starting running back in action for their 2022 season-opener. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that Elijah Mitchell is on track to return in time for Week 1.

Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury earlier in camp, and it was expected at the time to keep him out for all three of the team's preseason games. That still appears to be the case, but apparently the ailment is not serious enough to keep him out of the regular season.

A sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mitchell emerged last season as San Francisco's lead back following an injury to Raheem Mostert -- ahead of fellow rookie and third-round pick Trey Sermon. Mitchell carried the ball 207 times for 963 yards (4.7 per carry) and five touchdowns, adding 19 receptions for 137 yards and another score, in just 11 games played.

Mitchell dealt with injuries throughout last season as well, missing multiple games in two different stretches of the season. Each time he returned, however, he did so as the primary ball-carrier for Shanahan. Mitchell had been working more often in passing situations early in camp, indicating an increased confidence in the young running back.

With his persistent injury issues, though, he might be better served in a timeshare with Sermon, rookie Tyrion Davis-Price and Deebo Samuel also earning carries and snaps in the backfield. That would allow him to remain fresher both within games and from week to week, and the 49ers to take advantage of his speed and decisive running style on a more regular basis.