It's been nearly two months since Brock Purdy underwent elbow surgery following an injury in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since the surgery, Purdy has been immersed in his rehab while also being a regular at San Francisco's voluntary offseason workouts.

Purdy, based on 49ers general manager John Lynch's recent comments, appears to be on schedule as far as his recovery is concerned. Lynch recently said that Purdy is slated to resume throwing in June, 12 weeks after his surgery.

"I just got a report from the trainers," Lynch said on the "Murph & Mac" show. "So week 12, that's where he can actually go out, start lobbing a football. And according to the surgeon, you start getting a little better read on exactly where he's at right about then.

"I think that's just kind of an indicator of where he's at. And then obviously you have to work up your strength, your stamina, you have to increase reps, distance, all those things. But that's going to be well thought out, and he's doing well. I think you just take it day by day. It's cliche, but it's the best thing you can do, and he's done a great job of doing that."

Lynch said that there has been solid communication between Purdy and the team since the surgery. Purdy has mainly been working with his surgeon and physical trainer who is stationed in Arizona, according to Lynch.

Lynch's update is consistent with what Purdy told CBS Sports last month regarding his recovery.

"It's going well. Just taking it one day at a time," Purdy said. "Just trying to heal up and feel a little bit better every single day, and it's all gone as planned. Obviously we're in great communication with the doctors that I'm working with, the Niners, the organization as a whole, everyone's on the same page and we're excited for how it's going. So just taking it one day at a time, man."

Purdy is hoping to duplicate what was a breakout rookie season for the last player picked in the 2022 NFL Draft. He won his first seven starts after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo went down with injuries. That string of wins included victories over Seattle and Dallas in the NFC playoffs. Purdy scored four touchdowns against the Seahawks before completing 65% of his throws in the 49ers' win over the Cowboys.

"Unexpectedly great," Purdy said of his rookie season. "I think overall, just being ready for my opportunity, and how important that is, and the preparation that goes into it every single week. Even as a backup before my opportunity came. Even in college, being ready for my opportunity.

"Are you doing the right things all the time? I feel like it's a testament to show like, 'Man, it's worth it.' Even when people aren't giving you recognition or anything like that. You just keep believing in what you're doing, and when your opportunity comes, make the most of it. So it's pretty cool to reflect on that."

Purdy completed each of his four attempts against the Eagles before leaving the game after injuring his elbow. Without him, the 49ers were unable to keep pace with the Eagles, who handed San Francisco its second consecutive NFC title game defeat.

Last year's success prompted Lynch to say earlier this offseason that Purdy has "earned the right" to be the team's starting quarterback. He is currently at the top of a depth chart that also includes former first-round picks Lance and Sam Darnold. Like Purdy, Lance is also recovering from an injury after he underwent right ankle surgery this past December.