Kristin Juszczyk has quickly become the NFL's most sought after designer for game day fashion. Many celebrities have worn Juszczyk's designs, most notably superstar singer Taylor Swift.

Juszczyk's fame rose after Swift wore a custom No. 87 puffer coat to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The self-taught seamstress has signed a licensing deal with the league since her viral moment of the Grammy winner dawning her apparel.

Juszczyk is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, so is no doubt creating something special to wear when his team plays in the Super Bowl on Sunday. With the 49ers taking on the Chiefs in the big game, will Juszczyk make anything for Swift and her crew, or will she avoid anyone beyond enemy lines?

Kyle weighed in, joking that they're taking a break from being in the singer's corner.

"We're big supporters of Taylor, but not this week," Kyle said.

Kyle has been supportive of Kristin during her journey from real estate to the fashion industry, even occasionally serving as a model for the clothes. He said through all the attention, he has noticed that the reception is positive.

"That's another really cool thing is that everyone who sees her work, I haven't heard any negative things about it," Kyle said. "Everybody is like, 'Wow, that's really cool. That's really impressive.' So, I feel like it's rare, usually when you blow up on this level, you're going to find some negativity and there's been so little of it."

As Kyle puts in long hours and hard work to get ready for Super Bowl LVIII, Kristin has been working tirelessly as well, as her designs are in high demand.

"I've been so proud," Kyle said. "For her, she's obviously so excited. She's been very stressed. She's had a lot to do. But it's all good stuff. And so happy that so many different people have reached out to her. So many different companies. So many different celebrities. Everyone has been trying to get their hands on her, and it's been so cool to see her get that recognition for something that she's truly talented at."

Kyle noted that he will often wake up in the middle of the night and find Kristin still working on orders. Considering the biggest game of the year is coming up, and her husband is on the team, the work has likely not slowed down.

Kristin is now able to use the NFL logo on her designs and her first NFL-licensed design was revealed this week. All proceeds will go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Who will win the Super Bowl and who will win best-dressed at the game will all be determined in just a few days.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET from Las Vegas and will be broadcast in two different formats, with CBS carrying the traditional broadcast of the game and Nickelodeon airing an exclusive kids- and family-friendly telecast. The CBS broadcast will also be available to stream via Paramount+.