For the last few weeks, the talk of football fashion and all the best sideline looks has surrounded designer Kristin Juszczyk -- the wife of San Francisco 49ers star fullback Kyle Juszczyk -- and her incredible NFL looks. Juszczyk gained notoriety, and hundreds of thousands of followers, after A-list celebrities were seen in her creations.

The designer reached a licensing deal with the NFL, per Sportico. Now Juszczyk can use the league logo on designs. The financial details of the deal are not public.

The style queen has many fans ready for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, and it's no surprise Kristin's Super Bowl outfit was another exceptional look. The jacket tells a story about Kyle's career, from Harvard to his eight Pro Bowls.

Juszczyk's biggest client so far has been super star singer Taylor Swift, who wore one of Juszczyk's puffer jackets to a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, supporting her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce. The jacket got even the game's broadcasters to give props to whoever executed the fashionable look.

Brittany Mahomes, businesswoman and wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who is married to Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens, model Olivia Culpo, who is dating San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and actor Taylor Lautner, who is a massive Detroit Lions fan, are among the others to sport a Juszczyk original.

She also creates pieces for her own game day fits.

Here is a look at some of those designs:

Players have also been spotted in her designs, including 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Women's NFL fashion has come a long way in the last few decades. From a time where basic T-shirts and sweatshirts were an option, now women have the choice of more fitted items, dresses, leggings and a wide variety of other apparel that goes beyond the typical sportswear. Juszczyk is continuing to push the NFL fashion world forward with her talents, giving everyone more high-style looks to wear to games while supporting their team.

Juszczyk's husband and Swift's boyfriend will face off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. The Chiefs and 49ers will battle in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET, broadcasted on CBS, with a family-friendly stream on Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+.