Kristin Juszczyk is the biggest designer in the NFL right now, making pieces for A-list celebrities seen in the biggest games. Juszczyk, who fully self-taught, has made high fashion designs for celebrities including singer Taylor Swift, Olympian Simone Biles, model Olivia Culpo and actor Taylor Lautner.

She also makes designs for herself to wear on the sideline while she supports her husband, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Here are some of her designs:

Her popularity is growing by the day and she now has a licensing agreement with the NFL, meaning she can put their logo on her future designs.

Her current career began when Kyle signed with the Niners and the two moved to San Francisco. Previously working in real estate, she decided to pursue a new dream, rather than change over her licensing.

"I was really able to look myself in the mirror and be like, 'Okay, what do you want to do?'" she said, via Niners Nation.

With the support of her husband and her family, Juszczyk took the leap and launched her own clothing brand, Origin, in 2018. She has not posted on the company's Instagram account since 2021 and since then has had many custom NFL orders.

"Most of the members in my family are all entrepreneurs, starting their own businesses," she said. "I've always had the support from my family and inspiration from my dad and his brothers."

When she started her new endeavor, she sought to make pieces you could not find from any other store or designer.

"I always say that you don't go to Origin if you're just looking for a white T-shirt and plain leggings," she said. "You're going for that signature piece that people ask, 'Oh my god, where did you get that? That's so unique.' That was the overall brand I wanted."

This season, she launched Designs By Kristin brand, which has taken off and got the attention of many celebrities. On her brand's website, she gives background into how her new career began.

She did not study fashion in college and credits her grandmother for instilling her love of sewing, as two would spend nights watching Wheel of Fortune and crocheting together. It would be about 20 years she said until she rediscovered that love, when one Halloween she made a costume for herself and Kyle.

"After finishing that project, I got a feeling like I've never felt before, a feeling like this is what I should have been doing my whole life," she said. "I then began reworking my game day outfits for Kyle's games. I started reworking old T-shirts, jerseys, and even footballs into fresh designs. I continue to challenge myself to create new styles and broaden my skill set."

Kyle has had a front row seat as Kristin becomes a fashion sensation and says her hard work is a testament to where she is now.

"Pure joy, just to see her get that recognition. She's been grinding for years now and working so hard," Kyle said (via David Lombardi). "I'm so happy to see her get her stuff out there, everybody sees it and recognizes it was hers."

Kyle said he will sometimes wake up in the middle of the night to find her up working, saying it can take 20 hours to make a single jacket.

The 49ers fullback uses his social media to support Kristin, wanting to make sure everyone knows which designs are hers.

"I just wanted to make sure she got that credit. At first, the announcers were like, 'Taylor Swift can get Nike to do anything!' And I was like, 'Ahh, come on! We got to let people know this was all Kristin.' I'm really happy to see her get that credit," Kyle said.

"I'm so proud of her. I think she's extremely talented, and the things she's putting out there are one of a kind," Kyle said (via People).

Kyle is preparing to play in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but says it's his wife who has more signs around the stadium.

"She's got all the fame. … She deserves it … she's working her tail off and big things are coming for her," he said (via the Pat McAfee Show), adding that the amount of people reaching out to her has been "astronomical."

Kristin said Kyle's fashion game has stepped up and while his full time job is as a fullback, he is also a part time model for her creations.

"Kyle's definitely gotten into fashion a lot since meeting me. He's been having a lot of fun with it," Kristin said. "I ask him his opinion on a lot of things, and he's my model. I always have him try everything on because I need to make sure it looks good on him."

The Juszczyks are still figuring out the business side of things, whether to pair with a company or have Kristin do it on her own. Kyle said the two are first going to focusing on winning the Super Bowl, something he says they have both been working on for years, crediting his wife for her support.

Kristin's overarching message on her website is how fulfilling it is to do something she is passionate in.

"I absolutely love what I do and just want to let you all know it's never too late in life to rediscover a passion or talent," she writes.