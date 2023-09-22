San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan won't be leaving the franchise anytime soon. The two team leaders signed multi-year contract extensions, the 49ers announced on Friday. The details of the extension were not provided.

Lynch and Shanahan both joined the organization in 2017 and in those seven years have contributed to much of the success the Niners have seen. Under their guidance, the 49ers have made three trips to the playoffs, with the same number of NFC Championship game appearances (2019, 2021 and 2022). They advanced to Super Bowl LIV, but lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

They topped the NFC West twice in that timespan and have a regular season record of 55-46, with a playoff record of 6-3. San Francisco has 45 wins since 2019, the fourth-most in the league and the second-most in the NFC.

The team is entering a new era with once "Mr. Irrelevant" -- now very relevant -- quarterback Brock Purdy, who has shown clear signs that he can be their franchise guy. On Thursday night, Purdy's win over the New York Giants gave him eight straight regular-season wins to start his career, the third-longest streak in NFL history.

The Niners have a history of success in their building and the team clearly sees that including Lynch and Shanahan as they continue to establish themselves with a young QB.

Players drafted by Lynch include defensive lineman Nick Bosa, tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Lynch led the charge, according to the team, in acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey and tackle Trent Williams through a trade.

Shanahan has been named Coach of the Year by Sporting News and NFC Coach of the Year and helped the team get the largest win improvement from one season to the next in 2018 to 2019 with nine more victories.