49ers teammates Richard Sherman, Jaquiski Tartt support Reuben Foster at arraignment

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster had some teammate support at his arraignment Thursday. New 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Jaquiski Tartt were in the courtroom, according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee.

Richard Sherman is here at Reuben Foster’s arraignment in San Jose. Foster seated in front row in dark suit. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) April 12, 2018

Richard Sherman notes that Reuben Foster isn’t from the area, doesn’t have any family here and he wanted to be on hand for support. Jaquiski Tartt also on hand at courthouse for support. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) April 12, 2018

Foster was charged with felony domestic violence by the Santa Clara District Attorney. According to the DA, Foster "physically attacked" his unidentified 28-year old girlfriend "during a February argument at their Los Gatos (California) home."

In addition to the domestic violence charge, Foster also faces charges of having inflicted great bodily injury; forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime; and possession of an assault weapon, all three of which are felonies. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor possession of a large capacity weapon magazine. If convicted, Foster faces up to 11 years in prison.

According to the underlying police report, the woman claimed that "Foster dragged her by her hair, physically threw her out of the house, and punched her in the head 8 to 10 times." She "flagged down a stranger's car" and called police. She was left "bruised and with a ruptured ear drum," according to the DA.

While searching Foster's house after the incident, "officers found the weapon – a Sig Sauer 516 – along with its large capacity magazine – both of which are illegal to possess in California."

Foster's bail was set at $75,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim. His plea hearing was delated until later this month.