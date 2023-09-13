Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers were a trendy pick to upset the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. After all, Tomlin had the best record as a home underdog in the NFL since 1970, but his Steelers were dominated on Sunday, 30-7.

The 49ers were the best NFL team in Week 1. Brock Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, Christian McCaffrey rushed for 152 yards and one touchdown, Brandon Aiyuk caught eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns, and the defense was dominant. In fact, maybe too dominant.

49ers left tackle Trent Williams said afterward that he actually found himself somewhat rooting for the Steelers offense to convert a first down so he could get a longer break on the sideline.

"At one point, you just kind of wanted (the Steelers) to get a first down," Williams said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "There were all those three-and-outs and we kind of needed a break."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Steelers went three-and-out on their first drive, while Kenny Pickett threw an interception on their second possession. Pittsburgh went three-and-out three more times before eventually putting together their only scoring drive of the game just before halftime.

The 49ers have now won 11-straight regular season games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. It was truly a dominant performance that landed the 49ers atop many NFL power rankings entering Week 2. Per Ceasars Sportsbook, the 49ers are now tied in being the Super Bowl LVIII favorites with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, who are all listed at +700.