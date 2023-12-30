The San Francisco 49ers hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders a Week 17 NFC battle on Sunday at FedEx Field. Washington is 4-11 overall and 1-5 at home, while San Francisco is 11-4 overall and 6-2 on the road. The Niners are coming off a 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but still hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture. The Commanders are coming off a 30-28 loss to the New York Jets, and have lost six straight.

Kickoff at FedEx Field is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The 49ers are favored by 13.5 points in the latest 49ers vs. Commanders odds, and the over/under is set at 49.5 points. Before locking in any Commanders vs. 49ers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on 49ers vs. Commanders and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for the game:

Commanders vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -13.5

Commanders vs. 49ers over/under: 49.5 points

Commanders vs. 49ers money line: 49ers -919, Commanders +608

Commanders vs. 49ers picks: See picks here

Commanders vs. 49ers live stream: fubo (try for free)



What you need to know about the 49ers

After a string of six wins, San Francisco's good fortune finally ran out last Monday as the Niners fell 33-19 to the Ravens. Christian McCaffrey put forth a strong effort for the losing side as he rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on only 14 carries. He hasn't dropped below 100 rushing yards for three straight games. Tight end George Kittle also racked up 126 receiving yards.

Quarterback Brock Purdy had one of his worst games as a pro against Baltimore, but is still in the thick of the 2023 MVP race. Purdy went 18 of 32 for 255 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions before being sidelined with a neck stinger. For the season, Purdy has completed 68.8% of his passes for 4,050 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has added 140 yards and two TDs on the ground. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Commanders

Meanwhile, Washington is coming off its sixth straight loss. The Commanders fell just short of the Jets by a score of 30-28 last week. Washington almost overcame a 20 point deficit in the loss, but fell behind for good on a 54-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein with five seconds remaining.

After their sixth straight loss, the Commanders have opted to bench Sam Howell, and named Jacoby Brissett the team's starting quarterback for the remainder of the regular season. Brissett, however, was a late addition to the injury report with a hamstring injury, so it is unclear who will be starting in this one. See which team to pick here.

How to make Commanders vs. 49ers picks

The model has simulated Commanders vs. 49ers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Commanders vs. 49ers in Week 17, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of computer simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model on a 178-129 roll on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.