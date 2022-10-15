The Atlanta Falcons will try to bounce back from a narrow loss at Tampa Bay when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta had won consecutive games over Seattle and Cleveland prior to its loss against the Buccaneers. The 49ers are coming off back-to-back blowout wins over the Rams and Panthers.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. San Francisco is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Falcons vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 45. Before entering any 49ers vs. Falcons picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Falcons vs. 49ers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Niners vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -4.5

Falcons vs. 49ers over/under: 45 points

Falcons vs. 49ers picks: See picks here

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta opened the season with consecutive heartbreaking losses to the Saints and Rams, but the Falcons bounced back with wins over Seattle and Cleveland. The Falcons fell into a 21-0 hole at Tampa Bay last week before scoring 15 straight points to close the game. They have covered the spread in all five of their games this season, making them the most profitable team in the NFL.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is off to a phenomenal start, leading the team with 3.5 sacks and five tackles for losses after signing a $51 million contract extension. Atlanta is facing a thin San Francisco secondary that is without starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and safety Jimmie Ward. The Falcons will be without starting running back Cordarrelle Patterson, but tight end Kyle Pitts could return from a hamstring injury.

Why the 49ers can cover

This is a terrible matchup for Atlanta, as quarterback Marcus Mariota has thrown four touchdown passes and four interceptions so far this season. He has been held to fewer than 200 passing yards in three of his five games, putting pressure on a rushing attack that is without its best player. The Niners lead the NFL in both total defense and rushing defense, so Atlanta is going to have trouble moving the ball.

Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has five touchdown passes and just one interception, while running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has rushed for 375 yards. The 49ers practiced in West Virginia this week to avoid two cross-country flights, and they are 4-0 in the second game of two-game trips over the past three seasons. They have covered the spread in eight of their last 10 games, while Atlanta is 2-9 in its last 11 home games.

How to make 49ers vs. Falcons picks

The model has simulated Falcons vs. 49ers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins 49ers vs. Falcons? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Falcons vs. 49ers spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks, and find out.