49ers vs. Rams odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 16 predictions from dialed-in expert who's 11-0

The Los Angeles Rams look to remain in the NFL playoff picture when they visit the NFC West-rival San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Rams, who are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine road games, must win their final two contests and have Minnesota lose twice in order to qualify for the postseason. The setback against the Cowboys last week clinched a playoff berth for San Francisco (11-3), which is coming off a 29-22 home loss to Atlanta. The Niners still control their own destiny, as a pair of wins to close out the regular season will secure the top seed in the NFC.

49ers vs. Rams spread: San Francisco -6.5

49ers vs. Rams over-under: 44.5 points

49ers vs. Rams money line: San Francisco -284, Los Angeles +231

SF: RB Raheem Mostert has rushed for a touchdown in four straight games

LA: WR Brandin Cooks has three TD receptions in his last three vs. 49ers

Fornelli knows the Niners are looking to sweep the season series after posting a 20-7 victory at Los Angeles in Week 6. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 243 yards and ran for a touchdown, while Tevin Coleman also scored on the ground as San Francisco limited the Rams to 157 total yards.

Garoppolo had been playing well prior to the loss to the Falcons, registering a quarterback rating of 110 or better in six of his previous seven games. The 28-year-old product of Eastern Illinois has thrown a touchdown pass in eight straight contests, recording four on three occasions while totaling 19 in that span. Garoppolo needs 55 passing yards to become the fifth player in 49ers history with 3,500 in a season. He has made two career starts against the Rams, completing 44-of-66 pass attempts for 535 yards and two touchdowns en route to a pair of victories.

Still, San Francisco isn't assured of covering the Niners vs. Rams spread against a Los Angeles team that is fighting for its playoff life.

Los Angeles' Tyler Higbee reached triple-digit receiving yards for the third straight game last Sunday, amassing 111 on a career-high 12 catches. He is the Rams' first tight end and fifth TE overall to accomplish the feat during the Super Bowl era. L.A. will also get fellow tight end Gerald Everett back from a knee injury.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp also has performed well of late, recording a touchdown catch in his last three games. The 26-year-old from Eastern Washington is the first Los Angeles wide receiver to record 80 receptions (83), 1,000 yards (1,031) and eight TDs in a season since Torry Holt in 2006.

