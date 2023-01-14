The Seattle Seahawks will try to become the first No. 7 seed to record a victory since the NFL playoffs expanded when they visit the NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers in a 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend showdown on Saturday. Seattle (9-8) overcame its late-season struggles, winning its final two contests to earn its fourth playoff berth in five years. The Seahawks lost both regular-season meetings with the 49ers (13-4), who captured their second division title in four seasons and enter the NFL playoffs 2023 on a 10-game winning streak.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a nine-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. Before locking in any Seahawks vs. 49ers picks, make sure you check out the latest NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

49ers vs. Seahawks spread: San Francisco -9

49ers vs. Seahawks over/under: 42 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: San Francisco -500, Seattle +400

SF: 49ers are 8-0 against the spread in their last eight games against division rivals

SEA: Seahawks are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games

Why the 49ers can cover

The acquisition of Christian McCaffrey in October was an important one for San Francisco, as the running back is a potent offensive threat. The 26-year-old, who was limited to 10 games over the previous two seasons with Carolina due to injuries, remained healthy while splitting 2022 between the Panthers and 49ers and finished eighth in the NFL in rushing with 1,139 yards while registering another 741 on 85 receptions. McCaffrey posted three of his five 100-yard rushing performances with San Francisco and has recorded a rushing or receiving touchdown in six consecutive contests.

McCaffrey has been most productive with the 49ers since rookie Brock Purdy took over at quarterback for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, notching all three of his 100-yard rushing efforts and running for four TDs while making 26 catches for 229 yards and three scores. He has had considerable success against the Seahawks during his career, averaging 183.3 scrimmage yards in three games, his most against any team he has faced multiple times. McCaffrey was a key in the 49ers' 21-13 win at Seattle in Week 15, rushing 26 times for 108 yards and a touchdown while adding 30 yards on a team-high six receptions. See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle proved the naysayers wrong after it qualified for the 2023 NFL playoff bracket in its first campaign without Russell Wilson, who was traded to Denver in March after 10 years with the club. Veteran Geno Smith stepped into the starting quarterback role and performed exceptionally, setting numerous single-season franchise passing records and leading the NFL with a 69.8 completion percentage. The 32-year-old was among the league leaders with a 100.9 passer rating (fifth), becoming the first signal-caller to finish in the top five after not being a primary starter for at least the previous five seasons since Erik Kramer in 1995.

Tyler Lockett was a key ingredient in Smith's success, as he had 84 catches for 1,033 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns. The 30-year-old joined Steve Largent as the only players in Seahawks history to post four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Lockett has eight career TD receptions against San Francisco and registered the first of his three 100-yard performances in 2022 versus the 49ers in Week 2 (nine catches, 107 yards). See which team to pick here.

